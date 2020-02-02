Jon Jones Would Break Prestigious Record With UFC 247 Win

On February 8 at UFC 247, Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones will defend his belt against the undefeated Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes. Jones will also be fighting to expand his legacy by earning a coveted record.

As pointed out by Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie, if Bones defeats Reyes at UFC 247, he will earn the record for most title fight wins in UFC history.

Jones is currently tied with former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre at 13 title fight victories. If Bones gets past The Devastator on February 8, he will surpass the French Canadian and be the sole owner of the most UFC title wins, at 14.

Bones Is Currently on His Second Title Reign, and This Will Be His Third Defense

Bones is on his second title reign with the light heavyweight belt. He won the vacant belt in December of 2018 when he finished Alexander Gustafsson by strikes at UFC 232. Since that victory, he has defended the belt twice. He defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision at UFC 235, and he then went on to defeat Thiago Santos by split decision at UFC 239.

Jones’ first title reign started March of 2011 when he shocked the world and dismantled Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC 128. He went on to defend the belt eight times against UFC legends like Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

But after he won his eighth title defense, against Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, Bones was stripped of the title for breaching the UFC’s Code of Conduct.

He came back a year and a half after his win over Cormier to fight for the interim UFC light heavyweight belt, which he won by defeating Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197. But Bones would end up failing a drug test, leading to him being stripped of the interim belt.

If Bones’ next victory wasn’t overturned to a no contest, he would already have 14 championship wins under his belt, since it was for the undisputed light heavyweight belt against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones Is Tied With Another Pound-For-Pound Great, Georges St-Pierre

Bones is tied with the former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC title fights. St-Pierre earned the record by winning the welterweight title twice, the interim welterweight strap and the middleweight championship.

St-Pierre defeated Matt Hughes at UFC 65 to win the welterweight strap but lost it in his next fight against Matt Serra. He worked his way back to a title fight against Serra by defeating Josh Koscheck, as well as Matt Hughes once again, which earned him the interim UFC welterweight belt.

St-Pierre won the undisputed welterweight championship and avenged his loss against Serra at UFC 83. St-Pierre then fought and won in a title fight every time he stepped into the Octagon after that, including the middleweight title in his last match when he took on Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

