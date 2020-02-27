Jordan Love 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

-
2020 NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Love
- Pos: QB
Pos Rank: 7
Top-50 Big Board Rank: NR
- College: Utah State
- Class: Junior
Measurements
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 224 lbs.
- Arms: 32 5/8”
- Hands: 10 1/2”
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: —
- 3 Cone Drill: —
- Vertical: —
- Broad Jump: —
- Bench Press: —
Prospect Bio
- Jordan Love is not only the most enigmatic quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft class, but arguably overall, amongst all prospects. In a league searching for the next Patrick Mahomes, Love’s skillset is the closest thing you will get to the reigning Super Bowl MVP in this class. However, that’s only when he’s on his game. Love’s highs show the talent level of a blue-chip prospect, while his lows peg him more of a mid to late-round developmental guy. His arm talent and ability to make throws from different positions is breathtaking. He possesses the type of mobility NFL teams are in search of in a modern-day quarterback. However, his 2019 tape was not good. He took a major step back from an accuracy point of view and struggled mightily with turnovers, tossing 17 picks on the year. His struggles could be chalked up to losing numerous playmakers on the outside from his sophomore to junior season. Although, his digression in reading defenses from year two to year three overshadows that thought. Still, his traits are out of this world, he looks the part, and when he’s right he has the look of an All-Pro signal-caller. If there’s any quarterback outside of the trio of Tua, Burrow, and Herbert that will sneak their way into the top-10 it’s Love.
Prospect Overview
- Strengths:
- Elite ceiling
- Dynamic thrower of the football
- Can make all throws on the field
- Prototypical body frame
- Above-average mobility
- Keeps eyes downfield while on the move
- Impressive 2018 film
- Gutsy, hangs in the pocket and delivers the football
- Pretty deep ball with good arc and touch at times
- Weaknesses:
- Took a major step back in 2019
- Had 5 more INTs in ’19 than ’17 & ’18 combined
- Six multi interception games
- Tends to stare down receivers
- Completed less than 32% of his passes
- Accuracy is questionable on short to intermediate passes
- Struggles to move safeties with his eyes
Collegiate Stats
Passing
|Year
|Class
|G
|Cmp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|AY/A
|TD
|Int
|Rate
|2017
|FR
|12
|129
|235
|54.9
|1631
|6.9
|6.5
|8
|6
|119.3
|2018
|SO
|13
|267
|417
|64.0
|3567
|8.6
|9.4
|32
|6
|158.3
|2019
|JR
|13
|293
|473
|61.9
|3402
|7.2
|6.4
|20
|17
|129.1
|Career
|689
|1125
|61.2
|8600
|7.6
|7.6
|60
|29
|137.9
- Rushing
-
-
Year Class G Att Yds Avg TD 2017 FR 12 46 165 3.6 2 2018 SO 13 43 63 1.5 7 2019 JR 13 81 175 2.2 0 Career 170 403 2.4 9
-
* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference
Draft Projection
- Mid Round 1 – Mid Round 2
Draft Projection
Mid Round 1 – Mid Round 2
NFL Comparison(s)
- ** PRE-NFL Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)
- Colin Kaepernick (QB, Formerly of the San Franciso 49ers)
-
