NFL Draft Prospects Laud Ravens’ Legendary Linebackers

The Baltimore Ravens have a vibrant defensive history with such names as Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs, and both of those players could be counted on as the inspiration for the next generation.

That much is true as it relates to the 2020 NFL Draft class, too. At the NFL Combine, several of this year’s top prospects admitted that they were inspired by the play of the Ravens great group, including Alabama’s Terrell Lewis as well as Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray. One of the pair admitted that he loved watching Baltimore’s top players when he were coming up through the ranks, and still does. The other was inspired by each.

#Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray said his favorite player growing up was @RayLewis. Said he watches Ray highlights before every game still to this day. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 27, 2020

Alabama LB Terrell Lewis said he sees himself fitting in with Ravens. Said Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs are two guys he looks up to. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 27, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens could use some help on the back end, and linebacker figures to be a big spot of need for the team that they could look to consider during the draft. The Ravens have plenty of options to consider, and those options might have plenty of experience understanding them and some of the team’s legends already.

That could make these potential fits seamless when all is said and done.

Kenneth Murray Already Tied to Ravens

A few months ago, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah had them grabbing one of these exact players in order to help out their defense. In a mock draft, Jeremiah sent the team Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Here’s a look at what he wrote about the potential addition:

“The Ravens love shopping at Oklahoma. Murray is a dynamic athlete, and Baltimore needs an upgrade at the linebacker position.”

This year in the draft, the Ravens can be expected to target some defensive upgrades in the trenches, at linebacker and in the secondary. The team might also need help on the offensive side of the ball on the line and at wide receiver.

Safe to say the Ravens would score with a Murray addition. In his career with the Sooners, he racked up 329 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 6 passes defended as one of the more active linebackers in the Big 12.

Adding him to the Baltimore group would provide some solid amounts of extra depth for the team.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta has hinted. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix. As for the draft, the team could look to go defense early as some mocks have suggested.

Some of these offseason additions could be designed to support Jackson when all is said and done. That even figures to be true if the Ravens take a look at drafting defenders and adding to the team’s needy defense.

READ NEXT: Ravens General Manager Outlines Biggest Team Needs