Estimating Kenny Golladay’s Next Potential Contract With Lions

The Detroit Lions need to step up and sign Kenny Golladay to a contract extension, and one of the things the team could be pondering is how much money it might take to get Golladay extended in the Motor City.

Recently, Spotrac took a closer look at projecting Golladay’s next deal. It’s going to be a whopper from the Detroit perspective, but Golladay is a player who is well worth the money. In a recent market value assessment, the site predicted Golladay to land a 4 year deal which pays him over $61 million dollars. That breaks down to a yearly contract of $15.4 million to the Lions.

Fresh off his first appearance in the Pro Bowl and a very solid debut there, the Lions likely know they have to sign Golladay and keep him in the mix for the future. He’s been an excellent player that the team developed on their own, and while this might be a costly deal, it’s one Golladay has more than earned thanks to his sterling start to his career.

Why Kenny Golladay Needs Lions Contract Extension

Golladay is the one player heading for a massive payday that most folks can understand given his performance. The Lions need to explore a deal this offseason in order to get themselves on the right track for the future.

Golladay has been elite with the Lions including what he did in 2019, and thus far in his career, he’s put up 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns. That’s very good as it relates to a young player in the league and the Lions need to get something done before Golladay hits the open market and nets a huge payday. Obviously, he is the slam dunk candidate for this treatment right now, even at such a price.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until the finish, Golladay enjoyed an excellent season catching the ball. He put up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns this past year. He’s had some huge games early in the season, and multiple times Golladay managed to go well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

The Lions are going to be happy to keep Golladay in the mix for 2020 and beyond, and his emergence as one of the top wideouts in the NFL will be easy to see next season with more team health.

Hopefully, Golladay continues to get more buzz and more love for what he’s been able to do on the field in his short career. Additionally, the hope is for Lions fans that the team is able to get Golladay a new deal for the future.

