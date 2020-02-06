L.A. Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup After Marcus Morris Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers edged out their Staples Center neighbors for Marcus Morris at the NBA trade deadline. The Clippers agreed to a trade with the Knicks to acquire Morris after weeks of rumors that both L.A. teams were competing to acquire the big man.

L.A. also added Isaiah Thomas as part of the three-team deal involving Morris, but the team does not plan to retain the guard, per NBA insider David Aldridge.

“The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

The addition of Morris gives the Clippers a nice rotation of big men for the postseason. Here is a look at the updated Clippers roster and projected starting lineup.

Clippers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup After Trade

C: Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell, Johnathan Motley

PF: Marcus Morris, JaMychal Green, Patrick Patterson

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Rodney McGruder, Amir Coffey

SG: Paul George, Landry Shamet

PG: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams

Prior to the NBA trade deadline, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers noted that the franchise loved their current roster. The ability to acquire Morris without trading Landry Shamet likely became a key factor in the Clippers making the deal.

“I mean, listen. We love our team right now,” Rivers noted to the Orange County Register. “We really do. And so that’s what I’m looking at right now, is how to get the team we have on the floor right now better – or on the floor…A lot of our guys have not been able to play. (Paul George has) missed a lot (21 games). There are times where I do freak out about it, but then there’s times we’re gonna be fine, and at the end of the day, I think we’ll be fine.”

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes detailed the Clippers thought process on their versatile starting lineup.

“Yahoo Sources: Clippers intend to go with an extremely versatile starting lineup of Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac,” Haynes tweeted.

The Clippers Will Waive Isaiah Thomas

The Morris deal seemed to be in place for some time, but Thomas was a late addition in the trade. The Clippers already have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, so the team opted to waive the veteran guard. Thomas has proved this season that he can once again play meaningful minutes but now becomes a free agent.

“The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source,” Aldridge detailed.

