Timeline for Darren Collison’s Return to NBA Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to stand pat at the trade deadline, keeping their current roster intact as they eye the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade.

But despite it not being an active deadline for the team, the Lakers are reportedly in the mix to add a key piece via free agency in recently retired point guard Darren Collison.

The Lakers have long been rumored as a destination for Collison, who was reportedly eyeing an NBA comeback around the trade deadline after his surprising decision to call it a career in the offseason, leaving money on the table.

After the deadline came and went on Thursday, Collison and his agent were seen having dinner with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis. He was also seen sitting at the game with Buss and was shown on the jumbotron at the game, drawing cheers from the Staples Center crowd.

Darren Collison is sitting with Jeanie Buss at the Lakers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/DqUibRc44u — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2020

“Just watching the game,” Collison told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin about his presence at the game. “Ain’t nothing to it. Got the best seats in the house.”

Darren Collison on his night at Staples Center: "Just watching the game. Ain't nothing to it. Got the best seats in the house." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2020

Darren Collison to Make Decision on Return This Week

While all signs are pointing to the Lakers adding Collison, it’s no certainty — at least if a report from former NBAer Matt Barnes is to be believed. Barnes said there’s a chance Collison simply stays on the sideline, enjoying retirement.

“I texted Darren and he said right now it’s 50-50,” Barnes said on ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday. “There’s nothing definite.”

Is Darren Collison really interested in returning to the NBA? @Matt_Barnes22 texted him; Darren answered he's "50/50" right now on coming back. pic.twitter.com/oeGqv7U5Ch — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 7, 2020

Collison is weighing his options and has a meeting scheduled early net week with his agent Bill Duffy on a possible return, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. If he makes the decision to come back, Duffy will schedule formal meetings with the Lakers and Clippers.

When Collison retired, he said he felt the need to do more to help others, which is why he said he decided to ultimately step away from the game in a post on The Undefeated.

“Basketball has been my life since I was a child. I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game. While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important which is my family and my faith,” he wrote. “I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.”

Darren Collison Could be Key Addition for Lakers

Collison is a California native and reportedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, hence the meetings with the Clippers and Lakers.

The Lakers are in need of a ball-handling guard that can play a key role in the rotation. Rajon Rondo has served as the primary backup to LeBron James this season, but has not played up to the expected standard of a championship contender.

Collison is just 32 and can still be a contributor. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists over his career and can be a 3-point threat as well. He shot nearly 47% from deep during the 2017-18 season, leading the league. He shot over 40% last season as well.

Collison played his college ball at UCLA, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection and a third team All-American. He was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets with the 21st overall pick in the 2009 draft. Collison played with the Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings. He has averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists over his career.

