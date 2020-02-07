Lakers’ Dwight Howard is a Definite Lock for Hall of Fame, Says Former Coach

With the resurgence of Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard this season after being traded to numerous teams in the last three seasons. He has finally found a home in Los Angeles with the Lakers as he is averaging 7.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game in 49 games during his second stint in Tinseltown.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s just a shift in his mindset. He came in with just a pure mindset, a selfless mindset, saying he will do whatever it takes to help this ball club win,” James told reporters on December 31, 2019. “His mind was fresh. When your mind is fresh, and your mind is at ease, everything else kinda takes care of itself.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was also asked to share what he has seen from Howard, but because he is unable to slight any of his players, he also sent some praise JaVale McGee’s way as well.

“Those guys provide tremendous, tremendous value to our offense, both Dwight and JaVale, with their ability to catch the lobs at the rim,” Vogel said. “(We) call it vertical spacing, which is every bit as important to our offense as the spacing that our 3-point shooters bring to the table. A lot of acrobatic plays, strong finishes, and a big part of the win tonight on December 31, 2019.”

Howard’s play has also sparked conversations about his Hall of Fame status when his career is all said and done.

So, the Question is Dwight a Hall of Famer?

Last summer, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson asked Howard he is a Hall of Famer:

“I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing basketball my whole life. My resume is something I don’t really have to speak, for I’m happy to have to play basketball. I think I have done an excellent of playing and I don’t know. It is not up to me, but I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I am going to continue to get better and continue to smile and enjoy life,” Howard told Robinson.

Wizards’ Dwight Howard says he’s a Hall of Famer – https://t.co/719eWuXN4C “I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing basketball my whole life.” “I think one day I’ll get the recongition that I deserve.” pic.twitter.com/M5Wz25znhU — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) June 17, 2019

Dwight’s Former Coach Stan Van Gundy Believes he is a Definite Lock for the Hall

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night and during the TNT broadcast, former Orlando Magic coach and current NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy was about Howard’s Hall of Fame credentials.

“You know I laugh every time anyone wants to make sure this is a question. I mean this is a definite this guy was a five-time First Team All-NBA, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and you can see the number there,” said Van Gundy. “He scores about as well as Alonzo [Mourning] it’s a no brainer. He will be a near-unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame the first year he gets on the ballot.”

Former Warriors’ coach and ESPN analyst Mark Jackson agrees with Van Gundy.

“He has played outstanding for the Lakers and will be an impactful player for them whether it is in the starting lineup or off the bench. An all-time great defender at the center position, and an all-time great rebounder at the center position. People might not want to acknowledge it this guy is a future Hall of Famer, and don’t tweet me google his stats. Then compare them to the folks in the Hall of Fame,” said Mark Jackson during the Lakers-Warriors broadcast on October 17, 2019.

Jackson’s colleague Mike Breen on Howard’s stats.

” Just to support what you are saying, five-time rebounding leader, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All NBA First Team, and eight All-Star Teams,” said Mike Breen.

“That was all early on in his career, and lead that Magic team ten years ago to the NBA Finals. But obviously, things haven’t been great lately for Howard. Hoping for a resurrection here in Los Angeles,” said Breen.

