Lakers Exec Shares Touching Story of Kobe Bryant Teaching Himself the Piano [WATCH]

On Monday, fans of basketball gathered to pay their respects to the late Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who alone with seven other passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Close friends, former teammates and Bryant’s wife of 20 years Vanessa all paid their respects to the five-time NBA champion.

One of the many individuals to deliver a heartfelt message celebrating the life of his friend was Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who at one point was also Bryant’s agent. In addition to recounting the story of his final conversation with Bryant, Pelinka also shared an incredible anecdote that by Bryant’s standards, isn’t surprising.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares a story about Kobe Bryant who, when missing his wife and daughters while traveling, taught himself Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" in tribute to his wife Vanessa #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/qrWnx9QZBd — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 24, 2020

Telling Pelinka how much he missed Vanessa and their four daughters during an especially extended period of travel, Bryant noticed there was a large piano in the hotel suite where he was staying. It was in that moment the 41-year-old decided he would learn one of Beethoven’s most famous piano sonatas, “Moonlight Sonata.” Pelinka laughed off his friend’s claim. But sure enough, just days later, Bryant phoned Pelinka and played the composition without missing a note.

To see Mamba play it for yourself, check out the clip below:

It just goes to show that no matter what task, hobby or profession he took an interest in, Bryant was set on mastering said challenge, which is a true testament to the Mamba Mentality he so regularly preached.

Following his remarks, Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys played that same sonata in front of thousands of mourners at the Staples Center.

Alicia Keys performs her rendition of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata at Kobe & Gianna's Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/yzPY3lakWk — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

A fitting tribute for one of the best to play the game of basketball.