5 Most Improved Lions Players During 2019 Season

The Detroit Lions had a forgettable 2019 season on the field, stumbling to a 3-12-1 finish and frustrating plenty along the way.

Now, though, the team is setting its sights on the offseason and getting ready for a new year in 2020. Even though there were plenty of regrettable performances from many on the team, the Lions did manage to get some great development from some players on their roster.

Which players stepped up and showed the most improvement last season, and what does that mean for their fortunes in 2020? Here’s a look at the players who turned a corner and took the next step toward elite status last season.

Frank Ragnow, OL

Ragnow’s development has been important for the team up front, and in 2019, the team managed to get some rock solid play out of the center. The fact that the former first round pick went back to his natural spot of center seemed to help in a big way. Detroit’s offensive line had some problems, but Ragnow was far from them in his his second season with the team. The expectation is Ragnow continues to lock down the line and remain strong in the middle for years to come. After a solid season as the anchor, more is expected of Ragnow in the future.

Kenny Golladay, WR

It would seem to have been hard to see Golladay improve given he was already elite in the past, but with an eye-popping statistical season in 2019, Golladay took the next step toward complete stardom in the league. A consistent big play threat, Golladay also got much more consistent last season and became a more well-rounded threat for the Lions. Now, he can have the big game in addition to making the highlight reel plays along the way. That’s huge as it relates to his future in the league. He’s going to be one of the game’s top wideouts very soon.

Tracy Walker, S

In some aspects, having Walker at the ready was quite possibly the biggest reason the Lions were able to move on from Quandre Diggs last season. In just his second season in the league, Walker showed some impressive instincts and should only stand to get even better. With 103 tackles and 1 interception, it’s clear that Walker is just getting going and the best will truly be yet to come for him within the team’s defense. Another season of steps forward is something that the Lions are obviously hoping for in a major way.

Jahlani Tavai, LB

It’s rare to see a rookie linebacker come in and have success immediately, especially in Detroit, where the position has seemingly been cursed for years. Tavai, though, made the jump from obscure second round pick out of Hawaii to a major NFL difference maker in a short time. He delivered 58 tackles, 1 interception and 2 sacks to the Detroit cause before getting hurt late in the season. As his understanding of the defense grows, Tavai could be expected to take some major steps forward for the Lions and lock down a needy spot on the defense. He saw a ton of snaps as part of his work.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Stafford, prior to his back injury, was playing at an MVP level and picked up Darrell Bevell’s new offense in a major way. He was having arguably his most efficient season as quarterback for the team, which more than anything serves to make trade rumors about the quarterback confusing. Unless something is seriously wrong with Stafford’s back, the Lions should be expected to get a huge season out of Stafford this year and should keep him around. He showed some massive strides in a short time in a new offense.

