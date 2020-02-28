Analyst Names Lions Best Potential Quarterback Draft Fit

The Detroit Lions have some options to think about at quarterback during the 2020 NFL Draft, and many of the big names have been discussed in the court of public opinion.

Interestingly enough, it’s one of the smaller names that could make the most sense for Detroit. Washington State’s Anthony Gordon has been going about his business at the NFL Combine, and has been quietly solid. That led Chris Burke of The Athletic to proclaim that Gordon could be a good choice for the Lions and a guy to remember.

Still think Anthony Gordon could be the draft-and-develop QB the Lions latch on to. Thought he kinda quietly had a good workout last night. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 28, 2020

Gordon had an interesting career, putting up 5,596 yards and 48 total touchdowns in college. During the NFL Combine, Gordon impressed with his work to the point where he could be working his way up the draft board.

Detroit has seen him at the Senior Bowl, so only time will tell if they are impressed enough to make him a selection when all is said and done.

Lions Told to Watch Anthony Gordon

Matthew Stafford remains entrenched as the Lions starter, and that is not likely to change whatsoever in the months ahead. What could change dramatically is the players he has behind him as backups.

After a season in which the team struggled after Stafford’s injury, the Lions could be looking to shake things up at backup, and got a head start on doing just that with their analysis at the Senior Bowl. Yahoo writer Eric Edholm put together a list of players to watch at the event the Lions coached.

When it came to quarterback, Gordon was also the name to watch for the Lions according to Edholm, and he wondered if the team would be even more focused on him given they will coach his team closest of all.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“We’re legitimately excited, from an evaluation standpoint, to see how Gordon throws. He went from not getting much Division-I recruiting interest, to throwing five passes in 2018 (behind Gardner Minshew) to two years later leading the nation in passing yards. Gordon’s size is a worry — we’ll see in the official measurements, but he looks to be about 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He also is changing footwork from the shotgun-based Air Raid system and will need to show he can drop back and throw from under center. Still, there are enough positives here to be intrigued. As long as Gordon performs well here, we think he’ll go higher than Minshew did. He’ll be coached by the Detroit Lions, who had few answers when Matthew Stafford got hurt last season. Could Gordon win the Lions’ staff over this week with a strong performance?”

The Lions will have to have an open mind about tons of prospects this year, and Gordon could be the next Washington State quarterback to take the league by storm. He put up solid statistics with the Cougars in 2019, putting up 689 yards and 48 touchdowns as a starter.

We’ll see if Detroit having an up close look at him this draft season makes a difference in the end.

Why Lions Need a Quarterback in 2020 NFL Draft

The Lions haven’t committed to grooming a young quarterback. Perhaps they think Jeff Driskel can be their backup, and Driskel did a decent job to hold down the fort in Stafford’s absence even though the team hasn’t won games for him. Behind Driskel, however, there is a major hole. Detroit could look to develop David Blaugh, but some type of premium has to be placed on the backup position as the team is learning. Developing a capable backup would be a huge advantage for the Lions moving forward and it’s something they should think about addressing in 2020 so that they can feel more comfortable with where their roster is at.

Bet on the Lions analyzing the position strictly when all is said and done in the months ahead. Remember the big names, but also remember Gordon’s name when all is said and done.

