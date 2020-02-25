5 Offensive Linemen and Wide Receivers For Lions to Watch During NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions have offensive needs as they begin their hunt ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, and during the NFL Combine, there is no lack of players that the team can look at to improve their offensive fortunes.

In addition to quarterback and running back, the Lions could use a few additions in the trenches and could also use more home run hitting on the outside at wide receiver. The good news is there are plenty of players who can fill this void for the team.

When these groups get down to action in Indianapolis, who should the Lions be looking at the closest? Here’s the names that fans need to remember from these position groups.

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

If there’s one player who could be primed more than any other to blow up the NFL Combine, it’s Ruggs. Often overlooked on his own team, Ruggs is a talented player that could open plenty of eyes this week with his wheels and his physical intangibles. The Lions could be an interesting fit for a player like Ruggs, and he could fit well within Detroit’s offense given his ability to hit home runs and make big plays.

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Hamler, a Michigan native, could be another home run hitter for the Lions to consider. At Penn State, Hamler was a dynamo whenever he touched the football and was just as good on special teams as he was at wide receiver. The Lions need more big plays offensively, and Hamler should impress during the 40 yard dash while also showing agility in drills. Hamler could be Detroit’s version of Tyreek Hill and add some speed and dynamic playmaking to the back end while also factoring in a role on special teams, where the Lions have been dreadful with regards to returns the last few years.

Josh Jones, OL, Houston

The Lions have big questions regarding their offensive line, which seems preposterous given the amount of resources they’ve invested there. What happens with Taylor Decker this offseason? If he moves on or the team is motivated to move on, Jones could make a ton of sense as a replacement. Perhaps a top tackle and a guy who could be there in the second round for the Lions, Jones will look to elevate his stock more than a bit this week. He’s been mocked to the Lions on a few occasions, and is someone that could make a case to be a high selection for the team.

Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

One Michigan player out potentially in Graham Glasgow and another in? Ruiz is very similar to Glasgow, and not simply because of where he went to school. A center-guard combo, Ruiz was one of the anchors up front the last few seasons for Michigan. The Lions love position versatility and Ruiz offers some major amounts for the Lions. How strong and physical can he be? The Lions developed Glasgow well, and Ruiz is another name to remember.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

An underrated option who has impressed in the lead in to the NFL Combine, Duvernay has been a big play machine at Texas and has all the tools to be one of the most underrated yet impressive wideouts in the league. Duvernay showed up well during the Senior Bowl and will look to continue this momentum moving forward during the NFL Combine. The Lions should be very interested in what he does, as he is an impact maker that could be had later on in the draft in 2020.

