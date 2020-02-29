Dell Curry Weighs-in on Mavs’ Luka Doncic and Seth Curry Combination

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic is the head of the snake as Los Angeles Clippers‘ forward Kawhi Leonard shared earlier season before their matchup against the Mavericks.

“He’s the head of the snake over there,” Leonard said. “He’s playing great. Getting his teammates involved, making shots, just playing competitive basketball, and they’re winning.”

Leonard’s teammate Paul George shared that he has been watching Doncic and felt that he was in the MVP conversation.

“Dallas, talent-wise, I think they’re really performing higher than I think people would expect and he’s the reason for it,” acknowledged George. “He’s really doing everything, so I’ve been watching, I’ve been keeping up and following what he’s been doing and man, he’s doing it. He’s in the MVP conversations right now. So it’s kind of hard to not know what’s going on in Dallas.”

The Mavericks are in Miami tonight to take on the Heat for the second time this season. During the first match up Doncic had to make an early exit due to a right ankle injury. The Heat would go on to win in overtime 122-118 in Dallas. After the game, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was asked about Luka Doncic and revealed he is tough and does things well on the court.

“He is tough, he does everything well, and he gets everyone involved, shoots it, gets to the rim, sneaky athletic too. If I had to say that if I had to watch somebody to pay to watch, he goes in that category,” said Butler.

Before tonight’s game against Miami, there was some doubt that Doncic might not play as he was listed as questionable with a sprain left thumb. However, according to Mavs.com Dwain Price, as far as Rick Carlisle knew Doncic would play tonight and was later seen warming up.

Luka warming up and getting ready to take on the Heat tonight. @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/Id1qcvdtZ0 — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) February 29, 2020

However, Willie Cauley-Stein not with the team due to personal reasons and Jalen Brunson is out with a right shoulder sprain, the Mavericks will need more scoring help from J.J.Barea and Seth Curry off the bench.

Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 27, 2020

Dell Curry Sounds off on Luka Doncic and Seth Curry Combination

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Seth Curry’s father Dell Curry. I asked the NBA legend about the way Luka Doncic and Seth have been able to complement each other on the court this season.

“I think he [Seth] compliments Luka [Doncic] with the way he can catch and shoot. And if you put the two on the same side, obviously the defender is not leaving Seth,” said Curry. “That is going to give Luka more room to maneuver and work, but if the defender does leave Seth. Luka is one of the best passers in the league and he is going to make the right play. So, he compliments Luka a lot.”

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in 47 games with the Dallas Mavericks, Seth is averaging 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season.

