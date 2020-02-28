Luka Doncic Injury: Latest Updates & Status of Mavs Star

Dallas Mavericks‘ second-year MVP candidate Luka Doncic has been dazzling NBA fans all over the world with his ability to feel up the stat sheet. This season alone, Doncic recorded a league-leading 13 triple-doubles, and the closest person to him is ‘The King’ LeBron James, who has 12.

Doncic has also tied Los Angeles Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd’s record for most triple-doubles in Mavericks’ franchise history with 21. In 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, he also achieved the feat in 381 fewer games than Hall of Fame guard Jason Kidd.

✨ LUKA TRIPLE-DOUBLE ✨@luka7doncic (26 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST) tallies his 21st career triple-double, tying Jason Kidd for the most in @dallasmavs franchise history. pic.twitter.com/fskx2yKvfS — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2020

Also, during the game, Doncic sustained an injury to his left thumb and admitted after the game that he was bothered by the injury.

“It hurts,” Doncic said, via Yahoo Finance. “I got hit twice. I got slapped on the hand. [The officials] thought it was the ball.”

He was later asked if he thought the thumb injury would be a lingering problem for him, and the Mavericks All-Star could not give a straight answer.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “We’re going to check it, but I don’t think it’s going to be serious.

“I came back in the game because I could. I don’t usually use my left hand, so I’m glad it’s not on the right.”

However, the good news for the Mavericks hopeful, Doncic injury is not on his shooting hand.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

NBA Insider Provides the Latest on Doncic Playing Status Against Heat

On Friday, Luka Doncic will be celebrating his 21st birthday, but the Dallas Mavericks currently have him listed as questionable with a sprain left thumb against the Heat, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Mavs star Luka Doncic (left thumb sprain) is listed as questionable for Friday’s game in Miami,” tweeted MacMahon. “Doncic, who will be celebrating his 21st birthday, injured the thumb in the first half of Wednesday’s win in San Antonio but finished the game and recorded a triple-double.”

Mavs star Luka Doncic (left thumb sprain) is listed as questionable for Friday's game in Miami. Doncic, who will be celebrating his 21st birthday, injured the thumb in the first half of Wednesday's win in San Antonio but finished the game and recorded a triple-double. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 27, 2020

READ NEXT: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Gifts Custom Headphones to Entire Team