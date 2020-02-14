Mayor of Chicago Calls for Bears to Make ‘Bold Moves,’ Throws Shade at QB Mitchell Trubisky

Add Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s growing line of critics. After both the Chicago Bears and starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky showed unsettling signs of regression in 2019, media and NFL analysts began to strongly question whether the Bears should continue to throw their support behind Trubisky — which they have done, at least publicly.

Criticism of both the Bears offense and Trubisky is warranted on all counts; the Bears offensive line and tight end play in 2019 was subpar at best, and Trubisky had difficulty reading defenses all season, which is something his head coach publicly stated he must improve on next season.

Trubisky was also recently ranked 30th overall by the NFL’s QB index, behind quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield, and even his supporters must admit he has struggled with accuracy and reading defenses.

Friday, when Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot went on local sports network 670 the Score’s Mully and Haugh to talk about her city hosting the NBA All-Star game this weekend, the Bears and their disappointing 2019 season also came up. According to 670 the Score’s Chris Emma, Lightfoot threw more than a little shade at Trubisky and his play last year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls on Bears to Make ‘Bold Moves’ Soon

Lightfoot began by talking about the differences between the Bears’ offense and defense. “This season was brutal,” Lightfoot said. “And it was shocking after the success of the previous year. It was hard to watch them really lost on offense. Look, our defense is great, but when you’re on the field three quarters of the game, you’re going to be gassed. That’s just a fact of life.”

Lightfoot went on to call out the offensive line, while imploring the team to run the ball more. She also noted the Bears had to put Trubisky in a better position to win moving forward. Then, she called out the quarterback position, referencing the play of Trubisky specifically.

As she explained to @mullyhaugh, @chicagosmayor

Lori Lightfoot wants more from Mitchell Trubisky and the #Bears after a 'brutal' season. She's even in support of 'some pretty bold moves in the draft.'https://t.co/rLN4m8VrWT pic.twitter.com/qV9Kj5Fgmj — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 14, 2020

“Our quarterback play has got to step up,” Lightfoot said about Trubisky, before adding: “I’d like to see them make some pretty bold moves in the draft.”

Lightfoot has been a Bears’ season ticket holder for over 20 years, and she’s a die hard fan. She also called out Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro this season, telling the kicker to “find your leg” after several misses in November. For what it’s worth, Pineiro missed just one kick after Lightfoot’s November admonishment.

Whether the Bears make any of the ‘bold moves’ Lightfoot is hoping for in the NFL draft remains to be seen. They have two second-round picks, and general manager Ryan Pace has drafted just one quarterback in the 27 draft picks he’s had since he took over as GM in 2015.

