Mel Kiper Makes Bold Prediction About Ravens Future

Mel Kiper is never one to hold back a strong opinion as it relates to the NFL Draft, and he’s got one about his hometown Baltimore Ravens as well.

After watching the direction the team has taken recently, Kiper explained what his thoughts were as it related to where Baltimore could be going in the near future. As Kiper said, the sky could be the limit in terms of the team cracking the Super Bowl.

“In the next 5 years you expect the Ravens to be in multiple Super Bowls, that’s what you’re hoping,” Kiper said, “This organization, from top to bottom, you have a phenomenal owner. From there, Ozzie (Newsome), Eric (DeCosta) and the scouting department, everything is fortified that you would believe them to be right there.”

As it relates to Eric DeCosta, the team’s general manager, Kiper explained what makes him so great.

“So passionate about the game. Loves the game of football, knows the game of football inside and out. Hires the right people, has the right people working for him, giving him correct recommendations,” he said.

Kiper likes what he sees and obviously projects the Ravens to have a very high ceiling in 2020 and beyond.

Mark Ingram Wants Ravens in 2021 Super Bowl

Like most, Mark Ingram lamented the mistakes that were made in the playoffs this year and explained what the Ravens have to do in order to get back to winning when it counts the most. He joined the NFL Network at the Super Bowl and provided some explanations.

“When you get to the playoffs, all those mistakes you have are magnified,” Ingram said. “You can point to a number of plays in that game that we didn’t have success on that the Titans were able to capitalize on. There’s always three to four game changing plays in a game, so you have to be on your stuff every single second.”

The Ravens, as it turns out, weren’t ready for the big moment, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future, especially as the team learns how to win.

“If you make a mistake in the playoffs, it can cost you dearly. We have each other’s back, we believe in each other, we’re going to go right back to the drawing board, get back to work and impress everyone next season,” he said.

Ingram said the path to getting this done is quite easy to define. It revolves around hard work and motivation.

“We just got to go back to the drawing board. Every single year you have to find a way to elevate and improve,” he said. “We believe in each other. We’re going to add some key pieces, we’re going to bring back our pieces we need. We’re going to get stronger. We’re going to get bigger, stronger, faster. Execute our offense, our defense better. We’re just going to believe in each other.”

Count on Ingram having the Ravens ready for next season. If that happens, Kipers prediction could prove true in the end.

Ravens 2021 Super Bowl Odds High

A look at some very early odds was revealed by Caesars a few months back, and perhaps surprisingly, the Ravens were high on the list in spite of their frustrating finish to 2020. As a whole, the Ravens have the second best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy at 7-1 a year from now.

Here’s a look at some of the early odds for next season:

Next year's Super Bowl odds released from @CaesarsEnt today: Chiefs 6-1

Ravens 7-1

49ers 8-1

Saints 11-1

Patriots 14-1

Steelers 15-1

Cowboys, Packers 18-1

Seahawks 22-1

Browns, Eagles, Rams, Vikings 25-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) January 14, 2020

At this point, of course, very little of this matters considering the current Super Bowl hasn’t even been decided, the offseason hasn’t taken place and neither has the draft. Little is known about what shape teams will take moving forward and what will play out next year in terms of injuries or other pitfalls that take place.

For now, though, Las Vegas isn’t exactly betting on the stench of failure hanging over the Ravens for very long. Kiper might agree with this notion after his prediction.

