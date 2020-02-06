Don’t Doubt Pat Riley: Miami Heat Land Andre Iguodala, Eye Other Additions

You don’t doubt Pat Riley. If your pending NBA free agent enters a meeting with the Miami Heat, you’re concerned. If they have interest in a trade target, you take note, as the Heat are one of the most well-run organizations in all sports.

Riley—the man that helped orchestrate Miami’s big-3 earlier nearly 10 years ago—is at it again. He believes the Heat can win a title this year behind Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and a deep team that has given opponents fits all season.

Miami is just a piece or two away from becoming a serious contender for the title. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat have completed a trade for Andre Iguodala and the franchise isn’t done. It has eyes for Thunder wing Danilo Gallinari.

Heat Land Andre Iguodala

The Heat have acquired Andre Iguodala and come to terms on an extension with the wing, which alleviates any concerns about Iggy not being interested in playing for Miami.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Justice Winslow is part of the package that the Heat are sending to Memphis. As the details trickle out, it’s worth pointing out that the trade could become a three-way deal if Miami agrees to terms with the Thunder on Gallinari.

Rival Teams Believed in Miami as a Landing Spot for Iguodala Leading Up To Trade

To add to what Shams reported just now … Two teams have told AP today that they believe Miami is the most likely landing spot for Andre Iguodala if – IF – he is moved. (Also, in full disclosure, I don’t know if he wants to play here.) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 6, 2020

Memphis was reportedly holding out for a first-round pick, as our own Sean Deveney relayed on Tuesday. The Grizzlies already received a 2024 first-round pick from the Warriors for taking on Iguodala’s salary over the summer.

Iguodala has remained away from the team as part of an agreement that he and Memphis came to before the season. Memphis has overachieved, something the former MVP likely didn’t anticipate. The Grizzlies are in the thick of the playoff race and could probably use a veteran wing…like Iguodala.

Miami won’t be able to trade away a first-round pick until 2025. The team sent out their 2021 selection in the Goran Dragic deal and their 2023 selection in the Jimmy Butler 4-team trade this past summer. Teams are forbidden from not having a selection at least every other season.

