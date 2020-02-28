Lakers Buyout Target Expresses Major Frustration After Loss

The New York Knicks lost for a sixth consecutive time on Thursday and Moe Harkless looked fed up with his team’s performance in the postgame press conference.

Harkless, who was traded to New York from the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline, had a simple, yet effective response when asked if it was hard to go from playing for a championship contender to the 17-42 Knicks.

“Yeah,” Harkless told reporters with a disappointed look.

Moe Harkless on if it's been hard to go from a contending team in the Clippers to a team with six straight losses in the Knicks: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/FumpRewN2B — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 28, 2020

Harkless later responded on Twitter saying: “Lol is there any other way to answer that question?”

Lol is there any other way to answer that question? — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) February 28, 2020

Moe Harkless Wants to Finish Year With Knicks

Harkless was rumored to be a top buyout candidate for multiple contenders when he was dealt in a move that brought Marcus Morris to the Clippers. The Western Conference leading Los Angeles Lakers were at the top of the list when it came to suitors, but Harkless — a New York native — opted instead to stay with his hometown Knicks on the East Coast.

New York Knicks forward Moe Harkless is a player teams are monitoring as a buyout target, but the plan is for both sides to finish the year out together, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 21, 2020

“Honestly, I haven’t put any real thought into it,” Harkless told the New York Post when talk of a buyout arose. “There’s been some talk about it, but I’m just focusing on today. If my agent and I decide to explore it, it’s a conversation we’ll have. Nothing on my end has been initiated.”

He later noted that he and the Knicks decided he’d be staying in New York.

“I’ll be here the rest of the year,” he told the New York Daily News. “It is definitely an adjustment with the way things are. Everything is different, the culture and everything. It’s just basketball so we just have to go out there and play — we’re still trying to win games. It’s not like we’re trying to lose. Guys are still competitors. It’s just a different situation.”

Harkless has played four games for the Knicks, starting two. He’s averaged 23.5 minutes in those contests, scoring 4.8 points per game.

Moe Harkless Says Playing for Knicks ‘Dream Come True’

Harkless was the 15th overall pick in the 2012 draft. He’s never been able to break out as a star but has been a key role player on multiple teams and has a reputation as one of the stingier perimeter defenders in the league.

This season, Harkless is averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and one steal in 22.9 minutes per game. However, he’s known mostly for his defensive prowess.

After the trade from LA, Harkless called playing in New York “a dream come true.”

“It means a lot to me, being from the city, growing up watching the Knicks, loving the Knicks. Being here is a great feeling. I’m excited and grateful. It’s a dream come true,” Harkless told reporters, via SNY. “I was a Knicks fan growing up. I loved watching the Knicks on TV, I loved coming to the Garden for games when I could. And I actually played at the Garden in college, too, so it’s like I’ve come full circle now.”

READ NEXT: Browns Columnist Suspended After NSFW Baker Mayfield Rant