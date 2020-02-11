Murals Honoring Kobe & Gianna Bryant Are Appearing All Over the Country [LOOK]

The world is still reeling from the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. While the sporting world has continued to honor Bryant and his daughter in myriad ways, from videos to the retiring of jerseys, the rest of the world outside of sports is also honoring Bryant and his daughter by painting murals of them.

Murals celebrating the lives of Kobe and Gianna, whose nickname was “Gigi,” have been popping up all across the country, and many people have been sharing photos of them on Instagram and Twitter.

Murals of Kobe and Gigi Are Appearing Everywhere From Los Angeles to Massachusetts

Bryant had a unique bond with Gigi, whom he affectionately referred to as “Mambacita,” a fun play on his Mamba moniker. Their special bond is being captured on murals all across the nation, and the volume and expanse of the tributes speaks to how beloved the late star and his daughter still are. Here is a sample of some of the murals that have been shared on social media so far:

More murals are showing up on social media each day, with fans and artists alike sharing them.

