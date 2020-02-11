Murals Honoring Kobe & Gianna Bryant Are Appearing All Over the Country [LOOK]

Murals Honoring Kobe & Gianna Bryant Are Appearing All Over the Country [LOOK]

Getty BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Downtown Brooklyn on February 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The world is still reeling from the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. While the sporting world has continued to honor Bryant and his daughter in myriad ways, from videos to the retiring of jerseys, the rest of the world outside of sports is also honoring Bryant and his daughter by painting murals of them.

Murals celebrating the lives of Kobe and Gianna, whose nickname was “Gigi,” have been popping up all across the country, and many people have been sharing photos of them on Instagram and Twitter.

Murals of Kobe and Gigi Are Appearing Everywhere From Los Angeles to Massachusetts

Bryant had a unique bond with Gigi, whom he affectionately referred to as “Mambacita,” a fun play on his Mamba moniker. Their special bond is being captured on murals all across the nation, and the volume and expanse of the tributes speaks to how beloved the late star and his daughter still are. Here is a sample of some of the murals that have been shared on social media so far:

I've painted on the streets for ten years now and have had many different experiences however painting this tribute mural to Kobe and Gianna Bryant was unlike any other painting experience I've had. The entire time painting I had people coming up with tears in their eyes offering to either help, get me water, food, supplies, etc. I watched grown men tear up, families with daughters pose in front of the mural, and all walks of life come through to simply say thank you for the mural. It is tragic what happened to Kobe and all of those on board that helicopter but what happened in the city of Los Angeles following the tragedy was electrifying. In my years being in Los Angeles, I've never witnessed so much unity and respect from the community. People truly came together on a treasure hunt to seek out the new Kobe murals going up across the city. Kids, women, and men all dressed in Laker and Kobe attire talking with each other and mourning together. It's hard to put into words what Los Angeles has become in the last 72 hours. You'd have to be there to understand. Although I'm not a sports fan, I did grow up watching Laker games and Kobe's career blossom into what it became. For me this mural was not so much highlighting Kobe's career and persona but how he treated his family and his love and commitment to his daughters. And for that, how Kobe affected my life most, was more of an inspiration he has left for me to treat and love my daughter in the way he displayed. To encourage and support her during her walk through life. If Los Angeles could treat everyday forward as it did today, imagine the possibilities. Location: 7753 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles. Thank you @megzany and @sportiela for hooking up a wall space so quickly. @davenavarro @lifeafterdeathstreet for paint supplies, and Los Angeles for the energy you put out today.

More murals are showing up on social media each day, with fans and artists alike sharing them.

