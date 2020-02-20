Nets vs. 76ers Prediction: How We’re Betting Brooklyn Without Kyrie Irving

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2.5-point favorites over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

ESPN’s FPI gives Philadelphia a 72.8% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Wednesday’s matchup between the Nets and 76ers.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Details

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: TNT

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Total: 216.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Nets

PG Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out SF Kevin Durant (Achilles) out

76ers

None

Betting Trends

Nets are 25-28 SU and 26-27-0 ATS this season

76ers are 34-21 SU and 22-29-4 ATS this season

Under is 27-25-1 in Nets games this season

Under is 28-26-1 in 76ers games this season

Best Prop

With Kyrie Irving sidelined for the forseeable future with a shoulder injury, Spencer Dinwiddie returns as the lead scoring threat for the Nets. Dinwiddie has registered at least 20 points in each of his last three games and is averaging 24.0 points on 42.6 percent shooting in three games against the Sixers this season. The last Net to register four 20-point games against Philadelphia in one season was Stephon Marbury back in the 2000-01 season. Dinwiddie is a good bet to join this exclusive group and exceed his relatively modest point total prop.

PICK: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 21.5 Points

Total Bet

Tobias Harris went off for 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting the last time these two teams played as they combined for 228 points in Brooklyn on Jan. 20 and the game sailed over the relatively low total of 218. The Over is 2-1 in the three matchups between the Nets and 76ers this season.

The return of Josh Richardson has been a spark for the Philadelphia offense. After missing several weeks with an injured hamstring, Richardson was quiet in his first two games back, but exploded for 21 points (17 in the fourth quarter) as the 76ers beat the Clippers 110-103 in the final game before the All-Star Break.

Richardson’s shooting should help steady a Philadelphia offense which is ranked 22nd in scoring this season. With the shooting guard rested and back in the mix, expect the usually inconsistent 76ers offense to find a rhythm and help push this game over the number.

PICK: Over 216.5

Side Bet

Surprisingly, the Nets are statistically a better team without Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn is 8-12 this season without Irving in the lineup and 17-16 without him. With Irving out indefinitely, guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert will be pushed into the spotlight. LeVert is averaging 24 points over his last five games and should have a favorable matchup in this game as Simmons will likely be guarding Dinwiddie.

The 76ers have been nearly unbeatable at Wells Fargo Center this season and currently have the best home record in the NBA at 25-2. The Nets are 1-5 on the road against Atlantic Division opponents this season but 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall. I don’t trust Philadelphia to string together a full 48 minutes and cover this inflated number.

PICK: Nets +8.5

