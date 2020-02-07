Is This Patriots Do-It-All Defender Hinting at a Joe Judge Reunion With Giants?

New England Patriots linebacker and impending free agent Kyle Van Noy was a recent guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” and his comments regarding his former assistant coach and current New York Giants head coach, Joe Judge, have not gone unnoticed.

“He’s a ball of energy,” Van Noy said of Judge. “If he can take the energy he has and consistently, each and every day, line it up with that positive energy and not go, ‘Woo woo,’ all over the place, I think they’re going to be really, really good because he’s a really good coach. He loves football.” Van Noy then added, “That’s not me selling him, that’s just straight fact. He loves football.”

Van Noy wrapped up his praise for Judge with a simple, yet emphatic “Go Giants!” leading many to wonder about a potential Judge-Van Noy reunion in New York. Van Noy spent his entire New England career up to this point with Judge as part of the team’s coaching staff.

You can peep Van Noy’s notable comments from “The Pat McAfee Show” regarding Judge in the Twitter clip shown below.

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy on the @PatMcAfeeShow talking about Joe Judge as a Head Coach Even drops a “Go Giants” towards the end… 👀 Van Noy is set to be a free agent this offseason pic.twitter.com/vFY42bVfhb — Mike (@Mike_NYY) February 1, 2020

Assessing Van Noy’s Free Agency Market Van Noy also mentioned in the interview that Judge can be “all over the place” at times , essentially pegging the new man in charge of the Giants as a bit scatterbrained, but added that “when he gets going, it’s money.” Speaking of all over the place, and money, those are two things that will be discussed heavily during Van Noy’s free agency market this offseason. Van Noy, who came into the league as an edge-rusher, failed to live up to expectations as a second-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions. However, since being traded to the New England Patriots in 2016, the former BYU standout has reinvented himself as a swiss-army-knife defender. In Van Noy’s three-plus year stint with the Pats, he’s in many ways become the backbone of a defense that has been a revolving door for front-seven players in recent years. Van Noy has done everything from operating as more of a stand-up backer, evident by his 92 tackles in 2018, to recording a career-high 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season when asked to be more of a pass-rusher. Per NBCSports, Van Noy stated in December that “everything’s on the table” when it comes to Free Agency. Although it appears that money will likely be a driving force in the decision of a player that has made an average of less than $3.8M over the past two seasons. “I’m looking obviously to get paid a lot. I’ll just leave it at that. I’m blessed in so many ways and I’m excited to play for the Patriots and excited to play with my teammates.” Van Noy will undoubtedly see a pay raise in the coming months, and though he could carry a price tag that some Giants fans may be wary about, New York will certainly be able to afford the linebacker if they so choose. The G-Men can expect around $61 million in cap space this offseason, according to Spotrac.

