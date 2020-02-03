New York Giants Offensive Playmaker Guarantees Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy over the weekend, winning Super Bowl LIV, and etching their name in the NFL history books. Apparently, the Super Bowl fever carried over outside of Missouri, even reaching all the way to New Jersey and the Meadowlands.

One of the New York Giants‘ top offensive playmakers took to Twitter following the Chiefs’ victory to “promise” a Super Bowl ring of his own.

Evan Engram Sees a Super Bowl in His Future

Mackenzie Engram is a University of Georgia alumn, and current WNBA forward for the Atlanta Dream. On top of that, she also happens to be the younger sister of New York Giants tight end Evan Engram.

Shortly after Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-year old quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoisted his first-ever Lombardi Trophy, Mackenzie took to Twitter to express her excitement of potentially sharing in a similar moment with her brother. Mackenzie tweeted “I can’t wait to celebrate a super bowl win with @eazyengram (Evan Engram) one day!!”

Can’t wait to celebrate a super bowl win with @eazyengram one day!! — Mackenzie Engram (@Holy_Mack) February 3, 2020

Her brother Evan quickly caught wind of his sister’s tweet, and instead of simply liking the post, or retweeting, Engram responded to his sister, not only sharing the same enthusiasm as Mackenzie, but promising her that a Super Bowl ring is indeed in his future.

It’s coming I promise ! https://t.co/ffU6dsJ0nY — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) February 3, 2020

Certainly strong words from Engram, and one that Giants fans hope to prove true in the near future. Throughout Engram’s three-year NFL career, he’s yet to be part of a playoff team, winning a total of 12 games over that span.

Are Engram’s Days Numbered in New York?

Notable from Engram’s tweet shown above is that while he promises a Super Bowl win for himself, he didn’t mention for what team.

Engram’s name has been brought up in some slight trade chatter ever since going down with a season-ending injury in Week 9 of this past season. Engram has played just 19 of 32 potential games over the past two years. He’s yet to complete a full 16 game season in his NFL career.

However, injuries aside, the key reason for Engram’s Giants future being brought into question was the play of his backup, along with how the Giants offense as a whole operated without him on the field.

Engram finished 2019 with three touchdowns over his eight-game campaign, two of which came from Daniel Jones. Engram’s backup Kaden Smith also hauled in three receiving touchdowns on the season, yet he managed those numbers in just five games with Jones as his quarterback.

Speaking of Jones, the quarterback closed out the season on a five-game run that saw him toss 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions, all of which occurred without Engram in the lineup. Engram’s absence opened the door for more three-wideout looks, and in return helped lead to a breakout rookie season for wideout Darius Slayton.

Engram Should Have a Chance to Quiet His Doubters in New York

Still, it’s easy to be impressed at the production of the Giants offense without Engram, but you could also look at it and wonder how much better they may have been with Engram in the lineup.

Engram is one of, if not the most lethal mismatch nightmares in all of football at the tight end position. Throughout the first three games of 2019 he was proving that, averaging 92.3 receiving yards and scoring two total touchdowns. The quarterback change certainly slowed down his production, but remember Jones was still getting his feet wet at the time.

New York will need to make a decision on Engram’s fifth-year option prior to the 2020 kickoff. However, for at least the near future, Engram appears to be part of the Giants’ plans. Something that, if Engram can remain healthy, should reward both parties involved. Hell, maybe it’ll even bring them a Super Bowl like Engram promised.

