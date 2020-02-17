Giants Assistant Interviewing For Colorado Head Coach Job [Report]

Bret Bielema is a wanted man. The New York Giants were evidently ecstatic to add the former University of Arkansas head coach and New England Patriots assistant to Joe Judge’s staff. However, since being hired in late January, there’s been constant rumblings of Bielema jumping ship for what he would perceive as a more desirable job.

It was just slightly over a week ago, following Mark Dantonio abruptly stepping down at the helm of the Michigan State football program, when word broke that Bielema had “definite interest” in filling the vacancy.

Despite the two sides reportedly having strong mutual interest, the Spartans opted to pass over Bielema, opting to hire now-former University of Colorado head man Mel Tucker to fill the void left behind by Dantonio.

The Giants breathed a sigh of relief and seemed in the clear, ready to move forward with their perceived coaching staff for 2020. However, Bielema reportedly has different plans.

Bret Bielema Interviewing For HC Job at University of Colorado

When Mel Tucker was hired as the head coach for Michigan State as opposed to Bret Bielema, many expected the latter to return to his recently hired gig as an outside linebacker coach/senior assistant for the Giants. Yet, Bielema apparently viewed Tucker jumping ship as another opportunity for him to potentially once again land a head coaching gig at the FBS level.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Bielema is now in line to interview for the vacant head coaching position at the University of Colorado left behind by Tucker.

Joe Judge Heaps Praise on Bret Bielema

When the Giants officially announced their 2020 coaching staff earlier this month, Judge had nothing but praise for his former colleague Bielema, who he had spent the past two seasons alongside as a member of the Patriots staff.

“There’s a lot of things (to like) about Bret,” Judge said. “I think Bret brings a great personality to the group, brings a great perspective on how he sees the game, he’s coached the front for some time, he’s coordinated defenses at a high level. Players respond to Bret in a positive way. He has a great way of teaching, he has a great way of getting the guys motivated, and he gets the most out of his players. “He brings experience from the NFL, as well as college, so not only does he understand what’s going on in the league now, he understands what the players coming from college are used to and how to better translate the trends they’re going to see.”

Judge may be excited to continue his working relationship with Bielema, and it may ultimately prove to be a home run hire. However, at the moment, the chances of Bielema roaming New York’s sidelines this coming season is becoming more and more bleak by the day. Especially for a guy that The Free Press has reported “is eager to return to the college game.”

