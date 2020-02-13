Analyst Predicts Giants Sign Rams Linebacker in Free Agency

The New York Giants built their hard-nosed defensive brand of football in the late 80s through the early 90s with a slew of dominant linebackers, led by the likes of Carl Banks, Harry Carson, and Lawrence Taylor. They also happened to stake claim to two Lombardi Trophies over that time, by no coincidence.

However, the times of prominent linebackers roaming sideline to sideline for the Giants’ defense have been long gone. Arguably the most notable backer to take the field for Big Blue in recent memory is Antonio Pierce. No knock on Pierce, he was a solid player and a great leader, but he’s not the type of talent you write home about.

Many Giants fans have been drooling at the thought of having a legitimate talent at the position for years. Yet, year after year the team proves that linebacker is not a highly valued position on their roster. This is evident by names such as Chase Blackburn and David Mayo playing prominent snaps for the defense in the past.

With a new coaching staff in town, the value placed on the position may ultimately change, leading numerous draft experts to even mock Clemson’s stud linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the Giants. However, one analyst sees New York filling their void with another notable name.

Giants Are Predicted to Land Free Agent Cory Littleton

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently released his predictions for where the Top Defensive Players Will Land in free agency this offseason.

Amongst his predictions includes the likes of Shaq Barrett staying put in Tampa, and Jadeveon Clowney jumping ship to Baltimore. He also pegs the league’s eighth leading tackler from a year ago, Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams, to move from the City of Angels to the bright lights of New York.

Here’s what Knox had to say about his prediction of the Giants landing Littleton in free agency on a five-year deal.

“Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton is one of the NFL’s top young defenders. He’s a tackling machine—he had 134 total tackles in 2019—and is one of the league’s best pass-defenders at the second level. ‘He now gets to enter free agency coming off the best season of his career, with a proven track record in the most valuable area of linebacker play,’ Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus wrote. The Rams are projected to have less than $15 million in cap space, and they have several other key players set to become free agents such as Greg Zuerlein, Andrew Whitworth and Dante Fowler Jr. Littleton may get an offer elsewhere that the Rams can’t afford to match. That offer might come from the New York Giants, who should have nearly $62 million in cap space and who could potentially part with middle linebacker Alec Ogletree.”

Is Alec Ogletree’s Time in New York Over?

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported recently that the likelihood of the Giants cutting Alec Ogletree was fairly high. It’s certainly understandable to believe they would make such a move. He’s currently slated to be the league’s fourth highest-paid player at his position behind the likes of Bobby Wagner, Kwon Alexander, and CJ Mosley. The only issue is his play has not come anywhere near the likes of those linebackers in recent years.

In a league that is predicated on the passing game, Ogletree has proven to be a liability in defending the pass. He owned a grade of just 52.7 in coverage in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Frankly, this is a surprising statistic for the one-time college safety.

Cutting bait with Ogletree would free up $8.25 million in cap room for Big Blue. Which, in return, could be used to help ensure the services of a player like Littleton on the open market.

