Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Makes Strong Statement on NFL CBA Proposal

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is not in favor of the new NFL CBA proposal. Wilson took to Twitter to voice his frustration and emphasize he is voting against the proposal.

“The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right. Players come first. ALL @NFL players deserve the same. WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO,” Wilson noted on Twitter.

While Wilson voiced his concern for the proposal, the Seahawks quarterback did not specify which parts he takes issue with as the vote moves to the players.

A 17th Game Is Among the Reported Additions in the New CBA Proposal

What is part of the new NFL CBA proposal? There have been a number of rumored items discussed including a 17th regular-season game, expanded playoff field and players allowed on the active roster during gamedays. A push for each team to play an international game each season is unlikely to be included, per NFL Network’s Peter Schrager. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided an update on the negotiations and how the process works for players to vote.

“A few notes on NFLPA reps voting overnight to pass along proposed CBA to all players: – Vote was 17-14 (1 abstained) – Owners agreed to remove $250K cap on 17th game check for existing contracts, but rejected proposal to shorten offseason – Timing of final vote to ratify TBD…As @judybattista and I discussed yesterday, the vote to ratify would take place electronically, which makes sense with close to 2,000 spread out in the offseason. So, this can move quickly. Simple majority seals the deal, and that has been expected once it passed the board,” Pelissero noted on Twitter.

A Vote of 50 Percent Plus One Is Required for the New CBA to Pass

The full details of the CBA proposal has not been revealed as rumors have discussed an expanded schedule along with one additional playoff team in each conference. Pro Football Talk detailed what is needed for the CBA proposal to pass.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent the NFL adjusted the terms of the proposal that the league officially ratified last Thursday. What is clear is that the full member of the union (roughly 1,900 dues-paying members) will cast an up or down vote on the new CBA. If 50 percent plus one approve, it will be adopted.

NFL insider Jim Trotter reported that the vote could take up to two weeks to complete. Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. described the NFL Players Association as “seriously split” over the new CBA.

“Per source, the NFLPA is seriously split on new CBA. Players got nothing from meeting with NFL. The executive council voted 7-4 against it. The team reps voted 17-14 for it with one abstaining. It was sent to full membership any way. Uncharted waters trying to push deal through,” Hill tweeted.

The CBA negotiations and vote is likely to delay major discussions between teams and their respective free agents, per Hill. Wilson was the highest-paid player in the NFL last season, and it will be interesting to see how his reaction will impact other players voting on the proposed deal.