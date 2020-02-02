Nick Bosa & Joey Bosa Are Brothers Both Shining in the NFL

Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey Bosa, is watching his younger sibling play in the Super Bowl in his rookie season. Nick and Joey are not only related, but they are brothers. The Bosa brothers’ Twitter handles are even connected as Joey’s includes the name “Big Bear”, while the younger Bosa has the “Smaller Bear” username.

Joey may not be playing in the game, but he is still somewhat involved in the process. Joey plays for the Chargers a team in the same AFC West division as the Chiefs, meaning he has faced the team several times during his career. Nick admitted that he plans to seek his older brother’s advice on defending Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense.

“We’re going to be talking,” Nick said, per 49ers.com. “He has pretty good input on these guys. He’s going to give me everything that he could give me and it’s up to me to go use it.”

Nick & Joey Bosa’s Father, John Bosa, Is a Former NFL 1st Round Pick

For John Bosa, seeing son in South Florida Super Bowl 'pretty cool'Fort Lauderdale resident John Bosa speaks to Local 10 sports director Will Manso about what it means to have his son, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, return to South Florida for a chance to win the Super Bowl. 2020-02-02T01:30:13.000Z

There is no shortage of athletes in the Bosa family as Nick and Joey’s father, John Bosa, also played in the NFL. John was selected with the No. 16 pick by the Dolphins in the 1987 NFL draft, and he played three seasons in Miami as a defensive end. The former NFL pass rusher is now enjoying watching his two sons continue on the Bosa legacy.

“Sometimes it’s actually hard to believe how blessed I am to have 2 sons who are doing what they love,” John told TMZ. “…It’s amazing…They’re absolutely relentless on trying to hone their skills and being the best they can be.”



Joey Joked That His Brother Nick Is “Lucky” to Be Playing in the Super Bowl

Joey has played in the NFL for four seasons and has yet to enjoy the same kind of success the 49ers had during Nick’s rookie season. Joey joked with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that his brother is “lucky” to be playing in the Super Bowl but admitted he is happy to see Nick’s success.

“He’s just lucky,” Joey noted to the Sun-Sentinel. “He’s 13-3 and in the Super Bowl his first year. He doesn’t know what the league is all about…He’s like, ‘The NFL’s hard? What do you mean?’ Look at me. We won 12 games last year. We won five this year. He doesn’t know how hard it can be…It’s awesome what he’s doing. It’s great to watch him have this success.”

Nick’s Parents Are Now Divorced, But Both Want the Best for Their Sons

The brothers’ parents, Cheryl and John Bosa, are now divorced but are cheering on their son at the Super Bowl near where they both grew up. They may no longer be in a relationship, but the parents agree on “wanting the best for their sons,” per the Sun-Sentinel.

The 49ers surprised a lot of people with their dramatic turn around going from coaching the Senior Bowl after last season to playing in the Super Bowl one year later. Nick’s Mom, Cheryl, admitted she would be lying if she said she expected the Niners to be playing for a title this season.

“We knew they had the foundation because they had so many injuries last year,” Cheryl noted to CBS Miami. “So we thought it would be a good year, but we didn’t think this.”