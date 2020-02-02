WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Arrives at Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has arrived for the Super Bowl in an interesting suit. The NFL posted video of the QB’s arrival on Twitter, writing, “@PatrickMahomes has arrived for his Super Bowl debut. #ChiefsKingdom.”

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, as fans already know, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are squaring off against the 49ers. All eyes will be on the QB when he enters the football field, but his suit ensured all eyes were on him when he arrived too. Mahomes is having a great playoff run. Whether he will have a great Super Bowl is not yet clear.

His family is expected to root him on during Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Here’s the video:

This is the first Super Bowl for Mahomes. In the video above, he’s shown as he arrives at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before the big game.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Enjoyed Patrick Mahomes’s Sartorial Taste

People on Twitter were generally fans of the QB’s fashion taste for the big Super Bowl arrival. Here are some comments:

“Look at that suit!”

“Great choice with that suit🔥”

Others weren’t as sure: “I am fairly sure my dad was wearing that exact suit when he married my mom in 1975,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

But another person was a fan, writing, “Nice suit @PatrickMahomes!! Love it!”

Of course, nothing really matters but Mahomes’s play on the field.

Patrick Mahomes, in case you’re curious, grew up in Tyler, Texas and was a standout quarterback at Whitehouse High School. It was always clear he’d be an athlete professionally, but the only question early on was in which sport. After all, his dad is a former pitcher in Major League Baseball. But Patrick took another route – to football – and Chiefs’ fans are glad he did. Patrick also excelled on the baseball field like his father.

Incidentally, here was the arrival of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in Miami.

He’s got an interesting fashion sense too, but whether you like it is up to you to decide.

The Garoppolo/Mahomes face off has many fans excited.

Other Players & Mark Cuban Honored Kobe Bryant in Their Super Bowl Arrival & Party Attire

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, other arrivals were just as interesting – and several were particularly moving. At least two players arrived wearing jerseys in tribute to Kobe Bryant, the basketball superstar recently lost in a helicopter crash. Fox Sports tweeted, “@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛.”

He wasn’t the only one:

8 ♾ 24 pic.twitter.com/YK38w9E9sn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

Honoring Kobe was a trend. “Mark Cuban is also wearing a Kobe jersey” at a Super Bowl Party, according to LA Times sports. Here’s that photo:

Mark Cuban is also wearing a Kobe jersey at the @Fanatics #SuoerBowl party. pic.twitter.com/R4J1drWDzb — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 1, 2020

Kobe of course tragically perished in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people.

