Patrick Mahomes Adds Fuel to Dez Bryant-Chiefs Interest

It hasn’t even been a week since the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned Super Bowl LIV champions. Yet, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is already looking ahead to next season.

On Friday, Mahomes responded to a tweet from former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant regarding training with Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Bryant responded to Hardman’s original post with “Let’s get it brotha,” to which Mahomes enthusiastically replied, “I’ll see y’all there.”

I’ll see y’all there 💪🏽 https://t.co/MgDwPo7ETJ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 7, 2020

It didn’t take long for Bryant to see the quarterback’s tweet, and concurred that it was time for all three to link up for a workout.

Dallas released Bryant in April 2018 and the New Orleans Saints signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million deal nine weeks into the 2018/19 season on November 7. Two days later, the 31-year-old tore his achilles tendon injury during practice, effectively ending his tenure in the Bayou.

Since then, Bryant has kept active on social media, speaking his mind to over 3.5 million followers on Twitter. The Oklahoma State product has also remained committed to his recovery. Following his tweet to Mahomes, Bryant posted a video of him practicing with wide receiver coach David Robinson.

Looking healthier by the day, it doesn’t look like it will be too long before Bryant finds himself taking his talents to a franchise on the hunt for another talented receiver to complete their offensive unit.