Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Has Super Bowl Prop Bet

Not only can you wager on Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl, but his girlfriend Brittany Matthews has her own prop bet for the title game. Matthews is a regular at Chiefs games and has a major social media presence. Fans can bet on the number of Instagram posts Matthews will make on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bovada has set Matthews’ Instagram posts at 4.5 and fans can bet the over (more than 4.5 posts) or the under (less than 4.5 posts). The only qualification is that they have to be public posts which seems to indicate that Instagram Story items count as well. This means the over looks like the play here given Matthews’ affinity for Instagram posts on game day, which is sure to be the case on Super Bowl Sunday.

Matthews’ reactions during the Chiefs playoff games have gone viral. The videos mostly consist of Matthews yelling and jumping up and down with excitement. During the Chiefs’ major comeback against the Texans, Matthews had a message for fans that counted out the Chiefs.

“Just want to tune in and say, all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game. Guess again!” Matthews noted in the first video that went viral during the postseason.

Brittany Has Her Own Personal Fitness Business

When Matthews is not making social media posts from Chiefs games she stays busy as a personal trainer. Matthews started her own fitness business where she trains clients and also offers online classes.

While Mahomes was tearing up the Big 12 at Texas Tech, Matthews played collegiate soccer at UT Tyler and eventually played professionally in Iceland. Matthews provided an overview on her passion for fitness on her company’s website.

I am a former college soccer player who went on to play professionally in Iceland. By the end of my first season, I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field. Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level. As a Certified Personal Trainer with a four-year bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey.

Patrick & Brittany Have Been Dating Since High School

Matthews has been with Mahomes long before he was an NFL quarterback. The couple has been dating since their days together at Whitehouse High School. When Mathews was still playing soccer at UT Tyler, Mahomes spoke about how Matthews’ competitiveness inspires him on the football field.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes noted to UT Tyler Athletics. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”