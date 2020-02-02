Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Martin Is Ready for Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin, is proud of her son’s NFL accomplishments so far in his young career, but it is how the Chiefs quarterback has had the success that makes her the proudest. The two things that are important to Martin are Mahomes’ faith and how he has maintained his humility despite emerging as one of the top NFL quarterbacks.

“I want him to stay humble; That means a lot to me,” Martin told KSHB 41 Kansas City. “I always encourage him to pray and to thank God for his blessings that he has and his abilities.”

Martin still lives in Texas and flies to Kansas City for every Chiefs home game to see her son work his magic on the football field, per ABC 4. Martin works as an event organizer in Tyler, Texas, per KSHB.

Fans can expect Mahomes’ mom to be in the stands in Miami as he plays in the biggest game of his career. Prior to the Super Bowl, Martin reflected on going from a family vacation in Miami to ten years later her son is playing in America’s biggest sporting event.

“Flashback to 2010 taking my boys on vacation to Miami now 10 years later we are here again with Mia and our Chiefs family!!! #blessed,” Martin tweeted.

Mahomes’ Mom Talked Her Son Out of Quitting Football in High School

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblingsAs thousands of fans gear up to cheer on their Chiefs, one fan from Texas has been cheering on quarterback Patrick Mahomes for years, even before he ever picked up a football. Kathy Quinn of Nexstar Media Group's WDAF reports. 2020-01-18T16:23:07.000Z

Chiefs fans can thank Mahomes’ mom for more than just her support. It was Martin that convinced her son to give football one more chance when he was thinking about quitting the game early in high school.

“Before his junior year in high school he came to me that summer wanting to quit football, but I just said you`re going to regret it if you quit,” Martin explained to ABC 4.

Mom always knows best, and Mahomes began to thrive at Whitehouse, Texas. Mahomes would go on to lead a prolific Air Raid offense at Texas Tech before being drafted by the Chiefs.

Martin Used Her Birthday to Raise Money for the Charity, Variety KC

Mahomes' mom, Randi, makes a difference with Variety KCWhile Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, has led the Chiefs to another AFC Championship game, his mother, Randi Mahomes, is giving another organization in the city hope. 2020-01-17T05:08:08.000Z

Martin has tried to instill generosity in all three of her children, and she led the way on her birthday organizing a fundraiser for Variety KC, per ABC 4. The organization aims to provide resources for children with special needs as detailed on their website.

Variety Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City is a volunteer-driven organization committed to providing children with developmental disabilities the adaptive equipment and opportunities needed for activity and inclusion.

Mahomes’ charity “15 and the Mahomies” also donated $15,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital to use for an inclusive playground.

Martin Has an Amazing Custom Mahomes Jersey With “QB Producer” Written on the Back

Pat #mahomes mom wins the ersonalized jersey contest. pic.twitter.com/DxxbBHsUcx — Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) September 22, 2019

Earlier this season, Martin showed off an amazing custom Chiefs jersey with her son’s signature No. 15. Instead of Mahomes on the back of the jersey, Martin’s shirt has “QB Producer” written above the No. 15. Martin tweeted out a photo of the jersey and tagged her son.

“Now you know.. @PatrickMahomes,” Martin tweeted.

Martin continues to emphasize that her son is living out his dream and reminds Mahomes to count the opportunity as a blessing.

“It’s truly been a blessing,” Martin explained to KSHB.com. “I tell him that all the time. [It’s] a blessing that, you know, little boys dream about. He’s gotten to actually live a dream. So, you know, we take it – I take it one day at a time and try to enjoy it. It is a little overwhelming.”