Patriots Have ‘Zero Interest’ in Re-Signing Tom Brady, Says Analyst

If you’re looking for some unusual theories when it relates to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, look no further than this one.

Rob Parker, who is a regular contributor of Fox Sports, appeared on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed show. Needless to say, Parker discussed Brady’s impending free agency and his future with the Patriots. This is where Parker argues why New England has zero interest in re-signing their quarterback of the past 20 years.

“I think the Patriots have zero interest in Tom Brady from this standpoint: Tom Brady told the world, ‘I want to play until I’m 45 years old.’ They gave him a bogus contract with a little bump in pay and that last two years that were not guaranteed that even allows him to become a free agent,” Parker said. “They could’ve just said, ‘You’re not going anywhere. You will never wear any other uniform other than this,’ and just pay him the money. Pay him the back pay of all the money that they’ve siphoned from him when he took less than market value.”

Why Parker’s Point Holds Little Merit

Parker’s main point is the fact that the Patriots have had the opportunity to lock up Brady for the long term, but have refused to do so. It’s no secret that Brady will return for his age-43 season and has stressed that he wants to play until the age of 45.

With that being said, to say the Patriots have “zero interest” in re-signing Brady just contradicts logic. Team owner Robert Kraft has gone on record as saying that the Patriots want Brady back and it’s clear by the numerous reports that New England is willing to extend theirselves in order to bring back their franchise quarterback.

A more valid point is that the Patriots possibly view Brady as a stopgap option. In other words, New England is taking it on a year-to-year basis rather than simply committing themselves to the six-time Super Bowl champion until he decides to retire.

Considering the Patriots don’t have any viable alternatives at quarterback at the moment, they’re hoping that Brady returns for the 2020 season.

Brady Bothered by Pats Viewing Him as ‘Stopgap’ Option

As reported by Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, Brady doesn’t find it flattering that the Patriots appear to view him as a “stopgap” option. The veteran quarterback has been looking for a contract extension since prior to the 2017 season and has yet to receive one from New England.

“As we’ve reported, the biggest issue from Brady’s perspective is commitment on the part of the Patriots. He’s wanted an extension prior to the 2017 season. He never got it. The Patriots have preferred to go “year-to-year.” In choosing that route, the feeling Brady’s gotten is that he’s somewhat of a stopgap until a better solution taking the team into the 2020s emerges. Meanwhile, the offensive talent around Brady has fallen off for a variety of reasons and he’s been left holding the bag.”

While Brady certainly has a list of teams interested in his services, the Patriots likely present him with the best opportunity to win a seventh ring.

We’ll see if Brady sees it that way as he enters free agency for the first time in his career on March 18.