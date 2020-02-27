Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Gifts Custom Headphones to Entire Team

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson has turned a lot of heads since he made his debut on January 22, 2020, against the San Antonio Spurs. Including Anthony Davis and The King, who shared with TNT’s Chris Haynes that Williamson is ‘Special.’ After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night.

“He’s playing exceptional basketball,” James said. “I think every game he’s going to get better and better, just having that experience. I think today’s game is a perfect fit for his game. The high pace, the way they play, it fits his game. The speed, running up and down and playing at that speed, they move the ball.”

"The kid is special. … In today's game, where it's a track race, it's fast-paced, it's high tempo, it fits his game perfectly." —@KingJames on @Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/oVijhBmS1t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2020

“It was fun. He’s a great player. He’s got a quick first step, very explosive,” said Davis. “Second jump is unbelievable. There was some times we tried to foul him when he got by us and had an easy layup or dunk and he made free throws, so he’s going to continue to get better and better. Obviously, this is his first year, they’re fighting for a spot, but as time goes on, he gets more experience with the game, he’ll be fine.”

Williamson would finish with 29 points, six rebounds, and three assists in his first meeting with James and company. As he continues to make his case for a late push at the Rookie of the Year award. Many experts including Haynes think it is a long shot to overcome the huge head start Ja Morant had this season.

Earlier this season, former Portland Trailblazers reporter Lindsay McCormick shared with me that despite Williamson missing 44 games this season, he still will win the Rookie of the Year award.

“I think Zion Williamson will steal it away from Ja Morant. The game comes so easily to Zion, and if he can push the Pelicans into the playoffs, I expect he’ll get the votes,” McCormick said. “No one is more exciting to watch right now.”

But, if you asked him, according to Haynes, Williamson would rather talk about teammates than his own accomplishments. The 2019 Number one pick has declined almost every one on one interview for the most part except for a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

He also recently treated his teammates with a gift.

Zion Williamson Gifts Teammates Beat Headphones

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes recently released an article revealing that right before the All-Star break Willamson “gifted each of his teammates Mardi Gras-colored Beats By Dre Earphones with their last names and jerseys numbers inscribed inside the holding case.”

Per Haynes, the Pelican players were speechless and amazed by the gift because that is something veteran players such as Chris Paul, who gifted the entire Thunder team custom suits earlier this season. It is a gesture to show their teammates how valued they are.

“They’re dope,” Jahlil Okafor said. “He definitely blessed us. And with the Mardi Gras colors, he was creative. We didn’t know this was coming at all. Zion is definitely a real one.”

Brandon Ingram agrees with Okafor.

“It was an unexpected surprise for sure. But s–t, for him, it shouldn’t be because he’s making motherf—–g $150 million probably right now,” said Brandon Ingram. “But seriously, that was really cool what he did. I think with all the young guys that we have on this team, we’re pretty close and things like that only brings us closer.”

Williamson is averaging 23.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with the New Orleans Pelicans in just 13 games.

