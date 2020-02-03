Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Rookie of the Year? NBA Analyst Thinks So!

It has been two weeks since the number one pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson made his debut on January 22, 2020, against the San Antonio Spurs. The explosive rookie didn’t disappoint as he scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter for the New Orleans Pelicans, including four consecutive three-pointers in just three minutes and eight seconds.

In just six games, Williamson is averaging 19.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Pelicans.

He even has Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry stated they need to find more ways to get Williamson involved. After 117-109, loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Gentry was distraught that the Pelicans ignored Williamson in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t execute, and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Gentry said via ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “Being said, Zion can’t go four minutes without touching the basketball, and that’s on me. That’s something that I’ve got to make sure that will never happen again. So I take responsibility for that. And if we’re not gonna give it to him and not gonna execute, then we gotta have different people in the game. That’s on me also.”

However, Williamson shared that he didn’t fault anything his teammates did.

“I don’t fault nothing they did,” Williamson said. “It was all good shots that they felt comfortable with. We just have to learn and move on.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

NBA Analyst Think Williamson can Steal the Rookie of the Year From JA Morant

In a recent interview with Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch and Former Comcast Sports Reporter Lindsay McCormick, she shared despite popular opinion, she thinks Williamson will win the Rookie of the Year. Even though the promising rookie missed 44 games this season.

“I think Zion Williamson will steal it away from Ja Morant. The game comes so easily to Zion, and if he can push the Pelicans into the playoffs, I expect he’ll get the votes,” McCormick told me. “No one is more exciting to watch right now.”

Morant has built up a sizable rookie resume thus far as he is averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 43 games for the Memphis Grizzlies. He also has Memphis, currently in the eighth seed in the Western Conference [24-25], while the Pelicans in 12th place with a 20-30 record.

However, First Takes’ Stephen A. Smith believes Williamson has a shot at taking home the award.

“I think he has a shot. I don’t think he will, but the question is does have a shot I think he does. Number one, he would have to be healthy, and number two, I think he is going to average better than 20 a game. 18 to 20 a game and not only that are the Grizzlies going to stay successful Is Ja Morant going to continue excel? I believe the answer would be yes if I were to beat my money it would be Ja Morant,” said Smith. “But, does the Zion have a chance the way he is going to be the focal point of the New Orleans Pelicans, the kind of shine he is going to receive, and the kind of the things the voters are going to gravitate towards. If Memphis descends and New Orleans begins to raise, then I think he [Zion Williamson] will be in the position to snatch the [rookie of the year]. ”

Stephen A. gives Zion a chance to win Rookie of the Year over Ja Morant | First TakeStephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Jay Williams debate whether New Orleans Pelicans PF Zion Williamson has the potential to become rookie of the year over Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant. #FirstTake #NBA ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-01-22T18:01:32.000Z

READ NEXT: Pelicans Zion Williamson Draws Comparison to Lakers LeBron James by NBA Analyst