P.J. Walker’s Salary: How Much Money Is XFL QB Making in Contract?

The XFL has not released the full details on specific players’ salaries, but quarterbacks are believed to be the highest-paid in the league. XFL commissioner Oliver Luck noted prior to the launch of the league that top players make $250,000, a safe estimate for P.J. Walker given he is the starting quarterback of the Houston Roughnecks.

“Each roster will have roughly 25 people on the football side and 25 people on the business side,” Luck noted, per XFL Newsroom. “Salary for coaches will be around $500,000 and salary for the top players around $250,000. Players will also be drug tested for performance-enhancing substances.”

Yahoo Sports reported that the top XFL players are making as much as $500,000, but this is likely designated for players like Cardale Jones with a bit more name recognition. Some XFL quarterbacks are making 10 times as much money as their teammates, per Yahoo.

Walker entered the XFL as a relative unknown aside from hardcore college football fans who followed his career at Temple. Pro Football Talk reported that the average XFL salary is $55,000, but Walker along with the other quarterbacks are likely making much more than this.

Walker Went Undrafted in the NFL But Was Signed by the Colts as an Undrafted Free Agent

Walker went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft but was signed as a free agent by the Colts. The quarterback played in the past three NFL preseasons and spent time on the Colts’ practice squad. Yet, Walker has yet to log meaningful NFL minutes, but the Houston quarterback has been the breakout star at the beginning of the XFL season. Prior to his release, Walker signed a two-year, $1,080,000 contract with the Colts, per Spotrac.

While Walker’s specific contract details have not been released, the XFL has an overall rule that allows any player to sign with an NFL team at the conclusion of the season in April. As long as there is an interested NFL team, Walker can sign with the franchise and be ready for training camp in July.

“Once you’re under contract with the XFL, you’re under contract, regardless of position,” Luck told the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re not trying to be a development league for the NFL. That’s not our raison d’être. Having said that, I hope that every one of the Vipers players has a chance to go to the NFL after our season because that means we’ve done our job in terms of playing good football. Bust your butt, play hard, have a chance to get great game tape and you’ll get a shot in the NFL. We are a league of opportunity.”

The Average XFL Salary Is Reportedly $55,000

The XFL appears to be investing the majority of their money into quarterbacks and coaches. As Luck mentioned, XFL head coaches make about $500,000. Just like any other XFL player, Walker receives a bonus for each victory. Yahoo Sports detailed the base pay and bonuses for the average player.