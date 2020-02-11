EX-Rams Safety Eric Weddle “Is A Hall of Famer,” Says Rams Coach Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams‘ All-Pro Safety Eric Weddle recently announced his retirement from the NFL last Thursday afternoon, according to Heavy’s Jordan J. Wilson. Weddle played 13 seasons in the league and during those ten plus seasons, he was named to six Pro Bowls including the last three-straight and was a two-time All-Pro. Last season, he started all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 108 tackles, which was his highest total since 2014, according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.

“I thought, ‘What’s one more year?'” Weddle said before making the decision to retire,” said Weddle. “I know I can still play, and play at a high level, even with the knee. But thinking about going through a whole season, going through the pain, honestly, it made me sick to my stomach. And I realized if my heart’s not in it, my mind’s not in it, then it’s time to go. I always follow my gut and that’s what I’m feeling right now.”

During his career, he played 201 games, while racking up 1,235 tackles, 29 interceptions, 103 passes defended, and 11.5 sacks throughout his career with Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Per Wilson, Weddle Retirement announcement came out of nowhere.

“When I’m out there, I’m 100 percent,” Weddle said via The Los Angeles Times. “But I’ve got some things I need to get fixed before I even remotely think about playing. … We’ll see what happens, but 13 years is a long time.

“Who would have ever thought?”

He just signed a two-year contract with the Rams this last year worth $10.5 million, according to Spotrac.com.

Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay Thinks Eric Weddle is a Special Player

McVay was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports and during that interview, he was about how the Rams will replace Eric Weddle.

“Yeah, it going to be tough. You don’t replace him, but I couldn’t be more thankful for working with Eric [Weddle]. He is a special person and one of the smartest players I worked with,” said McVay. “He’s had a great career. He’s a Hall of Famer.”

Could Weddle get into coaching at some point?

“He absolutely can if he wanted to. He can do a lot of things, he is a talented guy.”

The Los Angeles Rams finished 9-7 last season and missed the NFC Playoffs after winning the NFC West and the NFC Championship game. They would go on to lose to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. As the Patriots and Tom Brady were able to win their six Superbowl in nine years to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft Wants Brady Back Next Season

According to Juliet Pennington of The Boston Globe, Kraft wants Brady to return.

“You know what I want,” Kraft said.

“Before the season started, it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year,” Kraft said. “You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to nine Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

