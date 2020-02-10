Ravens Strike Contract Extension With Young Defensive Back: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten their offseason off to a fast start, and have brought back a player who has been a key part of their defensive turnaround the last few seasons on the field.

Monday morning, the team signed Chuck Clark to a contract extension according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, Clark signed a $15.3 million dollar extension for 3 years with the team.

Ravens gave safety Chuck Clark a three-year, $15.3 million extensiion, per source. It now ties Clark to the Ravens for the next four years at $16 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2020

Clark will now head back to the secondary in which he’s become a leader in just a few short seasons time. Only 24 years old, the Ravens are banking on Clark being a huge piece for them moving forward in order to continue to lock down the backfield and develop into the next wave for the team.

The Ravens have found someone they want to build around in the backfield, and clearly, Clark was the first order of business this offseason for the team.

Chuck Clark Statistics

It’s easy to see why the Ravens like Clark so much. In his career, he’s put up 107 tackles, 1 sack and 2 interceptions in a short few seasons in Baltimore. A sixth round pick out of Virginia Tech, Clark has been a player that has developed well in a short amount of time in Baltimore. Odds are, he’s going to be a player that is able to compete for plenty of snaps and a big role moving forward.

Drafted out of Virginia Tech, Clark was a tackling machine in college given his 292 career tackles. Upon his foray into the NFL, he has fit in seamlessly with the Ravens and worked hard to get to the point where he earns his next contract. It’s always nice to see players like that thriving and having success in the league.

Now, Clark will be rewarded with the extension and look to continue to grow and thrive his career with the team that drafted him. It has to be a special feeling for the player to have that play out.

Ravens 2019 Defensive Statistics

Baltimore’s defense was a top group in the league this season. They were rated the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed (300.6), the No. 6 defense in terms of passing yards per-game (207.2), and the 5th ranked rush defense in the league with 93.4 yards per-game.

A key point? Baltimore also piled up 37 sacks on the season, with Matt Judon accounting for 9.5 in 2019. Obviously, the defense is solid as a whole and has plenty to like moving forward, but the team would have to find a suitable replacement for Judon somewhere considering his overall talent if he were to leave. That’s been rumored so far this offseason. In terms of the defensive backfield, the Ravens collected 13 total picks last season which was a solid number.

It’s nice to see the team building around a solid defensive back in the meantime, however. Clearly, Clark was the team’s first order of business in what figures to be a busy offseason for the team in plenty of ways.

