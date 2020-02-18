Top NFL Sack Artist Named Ravens Ideal Free Agent Target

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of different ways they can approach the 2020 NFL offseason, and one of the ways they might decide to go about it is to go bold.

Already, some big projections have been made regarding what the Ravens could choose to do, and another one courtesy of Bleacher Report could prove to be the boldest when all is said and done.

In a recent piece, Brent Sobleski names the ideal free agents for franchises to pursue. When it came to the Ravens, there was seen to be an obvious need at pass rusher, and a big name player in Shaquil Barrett could fill the void for the team.

Here’s a look at what he wrote on why that could be the case:

“Every year, the Baltimore Ravens manage to land a significant offseason addition even when it’s not entirely expected—which is the sign of a well-run organization where players want to be. Baltimore is one of the league’s best franchises at drafting and developing talent. As such, the front office can’t re-sign everyone. Right now, the team’s leading sack artist, Matthew Judon, is a pending free agent. The Ravens may use the franchise tag and possibly trade Judon, but the issue remains the same: Baltimore’s pass rush could use a boost. Thus, signing the NFL’s reigning sack king wouldn’t be surprising. Shaquil Barrett broke through as a first-time, full-time starter last season. He registered a whopping 19.5 sacks and 82 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Oh, he happens to be a Baltimore native, too.”

Signing Barrett would be a huge move for the team’s defense. He burst on the scene last year leading the league in sacks, and has always been a dangerous player with 209 tackles and 33.5 sacks through his career. It also probably doesn’t hurt that he’s from Maryland, too.

Ravens Ideal Offseason Moves Named

Figuring out a way to alter some weaknesses for next season and get on the right track with the offseason is the huge goal of Eric De Costa in 2020. Recently, some of the thoughts on how to build the team this offseason were brought up in a CBS Sports insider piece by Jason La Canfora. As was written, the team figures to be aggressive in house, but could also get into the mix for players outside of house on the market as well.

Here’s what he wrote about that:

“The Ravens will face Super Bowl pressure in 2020 after their 14-2 finish, and DeCosta has more work to do. Keeping free agent Jimmy Smith, or picking up veteran corner Brandon Carr’s option would be exceptional for depth in the secondary. Jefferson will not be back in 2020, saving about $7M in cap space and the Ravens will almost certainly put the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, the only proven pass rusher on the roster. They need another legit outside receiving target for Lamar Jackson, and even with Judon, more help on the edge as well (I’d give a call to the Chargers and inquire about Melvin Ingram’s availability if I were them). Figuring out inside linebacker is also high on the checklist, but I wouldn’t bet against DeCosta and he’s already off to the strong start by securing Clark (and he is pushing to get stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley extended as well, I’m told).”

What the Ravens, who already extended Chuck Clark this week, do next is anyone’s guess. They could look to franchise Matt Judon, then perhaps deal him. They could also make a commitment to their defensive backfield, and try to re-sign Ronnie Stanley up front.

Either way, it’s set to be a busy offseason for the Ravens, and a big move like this could be on the horizon as well.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

If they were to add Barrett, though, it could be a pretty dramatic move to note and would shore up a huge need.

