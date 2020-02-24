Patriots, Jaguars Eying Ravens Tight End in Trade: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the younger rosters in the league, and there are plenty of folks to catch passes. It’s possible that could lead the team to take trade calls on one of their talented young players.

According to Gene Frenette of Jacksonville.com, the Ravens could be taking pre-draft trade calls on tight end Hayden Hurst. Both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars could be interested in making the move according to Frenette.

Patriots, Jaguars exploring pre-draft trade for @Ravens TE Hayden Hurst, but whether it happens will depend on what draft capital teams r willing to part with. Hurst, who Jags we’re going to draft in 2018 ,told me 2 months ago he wants opportunity to catch more passes. Stay tuned — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) February 24, 2020

Hurst, a Jacksonville native, is currently in a crowded tight end room in Baltimore. Mark Andrews is the clear No. 1 option for the Ravens, and it’s possible that Hurst sees the writing on the wall and might understand that he could be lagging behind in terms of targets in the future.

Trading Hurst away could net the Ravens a draft pick and whomever would acquire him a tight end who could have potential to step up and become a serious NFL contributor if given the right situation.

Hayden Hurst Stats

While Hurst might describe himself as an ordinary guy, it’s clear since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina that he has designs on making a big impact. So far, after a pair of seasons in the league, Hurst has put up 512 yards and 3 touchdowns at tight end. Arguably, a bigger impact could and should be made on the field, and it’s possible that

Along with Andrews and Lamar Jackson, it’s tough to imagine Hurst not continuing to put up solid numbers and remain a major player for the Ravens into the future if he stays with the team. By the same token, if Hurst goes to the tight end needy team, he might only stand to gain in production and numbers in the future.

Either way, Hurst’s future in the league could be bright.

Ravens Roster Full With Young Upside

It’s easy to see Hurst continuing to be a leader and fit in with the Ravens given his age and talent level if he sticks with the team. Even in spite of some playoff shortcomings, the Ravens are still set up well to perform next season and beyond. A great tweet from Kevin Oestreicher shows that the reason for that has everything to do with age.

The core of Baltimore’s roster remains intact, and will be in their prime for a long time considering everyone’s age.

Age for some key players on the Ravens: Marquise Brown: 22

Lamar Jackson: 23

Marlon Humphrey: 23

Orlando Brown Jr: 23

Mark Andrews: 24

Chuck Clark: 24

Gus Edwards: 24

Ronnie Stanley: 25

Marcus Peters: 27 The future is bright in Baltimore😈 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 13, 2020

With this considered, it doesn’t seem wise to think that the Ravens are going to go anywhere as a team that’s a league force. They’ve got a bevy of skill position players and guys at key spots who are young and ready to take the next steps in their career.

If Hurst is traded away from the Ravens, the reason could be all the young talent that Baltimore has. The team is developing players well, and already have a young option at tight end in Andrews.

Time will tell if they end up making a move with Hurst or not.

