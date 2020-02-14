Ravens to Cut Former Cardinals Starter, Avoid Massive Cap Hit

The Baltimore Ravens are saying goodbye to one of their starting safety for 2020, saving a huge chunk of change in the process.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will release 28-year-old safety Tony Jefferson after three seasons in a move that was somewhat anticipated after the team signed a three-year extension with safety Chuck Clark earlier this week. Jefferson tallied 21 tackles in the first five games of the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 against Pittsburgh.

Clark stepped up and delivered a career season in his absence, finishing with 68 tackles and nine passes defensed along with making the second interception of his three-year NFL career.

Jefferson is still recovering from his torn ACL, but injuries haven’t been a problem during his seven years in the league. He missed just two games in the season prior and only once during his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Jefferson was also on course to hit 500 career tackles before his season’s untimely end, which could see him attract some new attention from teams looking to add a veteran safety to their arsenal this offseason.

Jefferson was signed to a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens and due to earn roughly $11.66 million during the 2020 season, according to Spotrac, but the decision to release him will save Baltimore about $7.5 million in cap space.

