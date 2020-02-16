NFL Rumors: Redskins CB Wants Super Bowl, Eagles Good Fit

There is no doubt the Eagles need a major upgrade at cornerback. Are they desperate enough to consider a fading former Pro-Bowl player cast away by a division rival?

Probably not. However, it bears mentioning that Josh Norman is available to the highest bidder — and the bidding isn’t likely to be very high for a guy who allowed 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The Redskins have decided to part ways with the 32-year-old who was once considered the top shutdown cornerback in football.

Washington signed him to a blockbuster five-year deal in 2016 worth an estimated $75 million that made him the highest-paid player at his position at the time. That lucrative title now belongs to Miami’s Xavien Howard.

Norman may have to settle for the dubious “prove-it” deal as he looks to rehabilitate his image. Buffalo — remember, Bill coach Sean McDermott was his defensive coordinator in Carolina — have emerged as leading candidates to pick him up. But Philadelphia could enter the mix considering their volatile situation at cornerback. Both Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are free agents and they lack any real depth behind them since Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox have underwhelmed (Jones, of course, more than the rest).

Norman Says He Wants to Win Super Bowl

Earlier this week, Norman took to Twitter to thank the Redskins for his time in Washington. He also made it clear that he wanted to go to a contender by saying: “Now Let’s go get this chip!” While the Eagles fell well short of expectations in 2019, there is a great feeling within the organization — and around the league — that Philadelphia is primed to make a run in 2020.

Now Let’s go get this chip! 🐺 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 14, 2020

In fact, Norman’s desire to win a Super Bowl is so great that he’s gone on record saying he would retire if he ever won a ring. Just one ring. He did get to a Super Bowl in 2015 as a member of the Panthers but that team fell to the mighty Denver Broncos in Super Bowl L.

“When that happens, you can kiss my a– goodbye. I’m out,” Norman told ESPN in 2018 about winning the Super Bowl. “I’ve got so many things going on outside of this. It’s almost like a stepping stone, to be honest. I’ll be bigger outside of this than I will be inside of it. Believe that.”

Possible Landing Spots for Free Agent CB

Say what you will about Josh Norman’s seemingly diminishing coverage skills but he will find a new home in 2020. He has shown enough ability in his eight-year NFL career to warrant a roster spot.

The main problem in Washington appeared to be his struggles in man-coverages, whereas Norman was more of a zone-coverage specialist in Carolina. Sure, that’s not ideal for a player that wants to be a true lock-down cornerback. But, at age 32, Norman should have opportunities to excel.

Had his best season under Sean McDermott in 2015. Name to watch, given the Bills’ situation at CB Neither Levi Wallace nor Kevin Johnson are currently under contract for 2020 https://t.co/5oJquztpJk — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 14, 2020

The Eagles are certainly one potential landing spot for him but not the only one. CBS Sports recently threw out the following teams as possible suitors: Bills, Broncos, Raiders, Panthers, Falcons, Texans, Giants, Chiefs.

