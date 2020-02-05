Scott Milne Dies: Famed Canadian Bodybuilder Dies at 46

Scott Milne, the famed Canadian bodybuilder, has died at the age of 46. Milne died after suffering a heart attack, a friend said in a Facebook post. Milne passed away on February 4.

In paying tribute to Milne, his friend Christopher Collins wrote, “A friend of mine, Scott Milne, died of a heart attack yesterday at only 46 years of age. Rest in peace gentle giant.” RXMuscle’s Dave Palumbo echoed Collins’ sentiments writing on Facebook, “Sorry to hear that one of the true Super Freaks Scott Milne has passed from a heart attack. The “Canadian Moose” as he was known will be missed but not forgotten.”

Scott Milne Passes Away at 46Dave Palumbo remembers Canadian IFBB Pro Scott Milne, who has passed away at the age of 46. – Subscribe to the RXMuscle YouTube channel! Never miss an RX TV show, segment, or update. Sign up to become an RXMuscle.com member (free registration):http://forums.rxmuscle.com/register.php Follow RXMuscle on Instagram: http://instagram.com/official_rxmuscle Follow RXMuscle on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rxmuscledotcom/ Follow RXMuscle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rxmuscledotcom RXMuscle.com and RX Television is your home for the best bodybuilding news, contest coverage, original feature programming, and opinions from the top analysts and pros in the bodybuilding world. 2020-02-04T23:00:09.000Z

Milne competed in the world of professional bodybuilding from 1996 until 2004 in a career that was blighted by injuries. In 2002, Milne received his pro card after competing at the Canadian National Bodybuilding championships where he finished second.

According to his personal Facebook page, Milne was from London, Ontario, and was living there at the time of his death. Milne was a graduate of Medway High School and Fanshawe College. Milne said on that page that he was in a relationship with a woman named Lucy Gonzalez at the time of his death. Milne describes himself as being “self-employed” on that profile.

Gonzalez says on her Facebook page that she has been in a relationship with Milne since June 2019. On February 4, Gonzalez paid a heartbreaking tribute to Milne in which she wrote, “Today my heart is broken 💔, i lost my best friend, partner in crime and my soulmate. Scott Milne, my blue eyes. You were gone to soon. I am still in shock and i can not believe that you are gone. I am waiting for you to text me back. I miss you already my bebecito. Forever your little LL ❤❤❤.”

SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT Bodybuilder Scott MilneSuperheavyweight Bodybuilder Scott Milne 2008-02-10T01:23:54.000Z

On his Muscle Inside profile, it says that Milne was the youngest of five children born in London, Ontario. That bio says that Milne began weight training at the age of 15. Milne would win his first show at 21 in 1996. A year later, Milne qualified for the provincials after victory in Western Ontario’s qualifying heat.

Prior to his professional debut at The Night of Champions, Milne was involved in a car accident that saw him break his neck in three places, suffering lacerations on his kidney, liver and spleen, in addition to puncturing his lungs. Milne took a year off and made his return at the 2004 Toronto Pro and at the 2005 Europa and Charlotte Pro Championships. Since taking time off from competing, Milne had been working in various acting roles and as a bodybuilding trainer.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School