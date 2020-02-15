Seahawks Negotiating Against 2 NFL Teams for Former Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are negotiating with Greg Olsen but are competing against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins to sign the tight end, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Olsen appears to have narrowed his list down to the three teams after recently being released by the Panthers. New Redskins coach Ron Rivera coached Olsen during their time together with the Panthers.

“Former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen. is now done with his visits and is in contract negotiations with the Bills, Redskins and Seahawks, per source,” Schefter reported on Twitter.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported earlier in the week that Olsen has not made a decision, and the Seahawks could be competing against television opportunities as well. Olsen has been working with Fox during their television coverage of the XFL’s launch.

“As @RapSheet reported, Greg Olsen could make decision by Friday on his future after visiting Washington, Buffalo, Seattle. My understanding is there’s no decision yet. That he has legitimate TV options is also a big factor and changes the dynamic of this one a little bit,” Condotta tweeted.

The Seahawks Were 1 of 3 Teams Greg Olsen Met With

Olsen appears to have wrapped up his free-agent meetings, and the Seahawks were one of three teams that Olsen visited. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Olsen met with the Seahawks on February 12th.

“Free agent TE Greg Olsen has a #Redskins visit through today, source said. He arrived yesterday. His #Seahawks visit is Wednesday, and then Olsen expects a decision by the end of the week. Olsen, who was in the booth for an XFL game yesterday, has also spent time with the #Bills,” Rapoport explained on Twitter.

Russell Wilson Appeared to Recruit the Tight End on Social Media

The Seahawks’ interest in Olsen comes after Russell Wilson was seen recruiting the tight end shortly after NFL Honors. It all began after Panthers’ assistant director of broadcasting Bill Voth tweeted a photo of Cam Newton whispering something to Wilson at NFL Honors.

“What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson?” Voth tweeted.

Olsen retweeted the photo with his own take on the question.

“Olsen can still play 😜,” Olsen responded on Twitter.

Wilson also offered his response by agreeing with Olsen’s tweet and posting a photo of the two together at the awards show.

“FACTS. #GoHawks 😎,” Wilson tweeted.

The Seahawks could use some help at tight end as Will Dissly continues to recover from his season-ending injury. Jacob Hollister filled in nicely for Dissly towards the end of the season, but the Seahawks are likely to add additional tight ends to compete at the position.

“So, nothing really all that new yet with Greg Olsen. #Seahawks making their pitch against those of two other teams—one of which (WSH) has Olsen’s ex-coach. Pete Carroll still loves these recruiting battles,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted.