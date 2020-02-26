Jamal Crawford is a ‘Killer’ Says D’Angelo Russell

There are numerous playoff-hopeful teams in the NBA this season could still use scoring off the bench. A couple of teams that come to mind right off the bat are the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadephia 76ers, Portland Trailblazers, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic, just to name a few.

Three-time sixth man of the year, Jamal Crawford is available and has been all season long. His last game in the NBA, he dropped 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks in the Phoenix Suns season finale last season. Since then, the Seattle native has received numerous outcries from current and former players for one of the 30 teams in the league to give Crawford an opportunity.

Earlier this season, while in Chicago, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson asked Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis what he liked about Crawford’s game.

“Instant scorer,” Davis replied. “If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list. He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

Robinson also caught up with Celtics Jaylen Brown and shared that despite Crawford’s he can still go.

“I would like to see him on the floor in general,” Brown told Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com. “I think he still can go despite his age, I think people look at the age and start getting funny about whatever, but it’s 2019. The recovery times are different, the ages that people are peaking at are different. I think Jamal Crawford can still play, I say let him go.”

Other players such as Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan and Bulls guard Zach LaVine have all voiced their support for J Crossover [Jamal Crawford] stating that he can still continue providing scoring off the bench for any team looking to boost their second unit.

D’Angelo Russell Thinks J Crossover is a Killer on the Court

After Monday’s night’s game in Dallas, I spoke with Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell and asked him about Crawford’s contributions to the NBA.

“He is a killer, He is a guy that has been in the league for a long time, and he has done what he has done. He has paved the way for a lot of the young players, and he damaged the league for a long time on what he does and what brings to a team,” Russell told me.

“There’s nothing I can say to big him up. We know, and the league knows what he is capable of, and it is about the opportunity in this league. Young players get opportunities, and older players get opportunities as well. I’m sure a team will make that call.”

Crawford earlier this year was rumored to garner interest from the Raptors and Bucks, but nothing materialized with either of those franchises.

