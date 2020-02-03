Tom Brady Claims ‘He’s Not Going Anywhere’ in Super Bowl 54 Commercial

Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere.

Well, at least according to his latest commercial. During the Super Bowl LIV broadcast, Brady’s Hulu commercial made its debut. Needless to say, the New England Patriots quarterback has no problem poking fun at his own impending free agency.

The 42-year-old quarterback filmed the Hulu commercial in what appears to be the Patriots’ home stadium, Gillette Stadium. During the spot, he delivers the zinger line.

“But me? I’m not going anywhere,” says Brady.

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

Brady had posted a preview picture of the ad just days before it aired on his Instagram account. It appeared to show Brady leaving the stadium. At the time it was posted, there was a ton of speculation regarding whether or not it meant the veteran quarterback was leaving the Patriots.

It merely turned out to be a picture from the advertisement itself.

Brady himself commented on the ad, saying that his daughter thought it meant they weren’t leaving.

Of his Super Bowl commercial, Tom Brady says, "It was pretty fun. I'm glad everyone enjoyed it. My daughter loved it. She says to me, 'Daddy, we're not going anywhere.' I thought it was so cute. She gave me a big hug." (via @westwood1sports) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 3, 2020

While Brady continues to leave people guessing as to what his next move will be, Super Bowl LIV continued to be dominated by chatter surrounding where Brady will play for the 2020 season.

Patriots Willing To Offer In Excess of $30 Million to Brady

The latest report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that the Patriots are willing to break the bank for their franchise quarterback. Furthermore, the franchise believes Brady has one or two good years left. The 20-year veteran will turn 43 years old prior to the start of the 2020 season.

“The Patriots are intent on keeping Brady, obviously, believing he has one or two good years left. They are willing, sources say, to pay him in excess of $30 million per year to keep him in New England — a significant commitment that would bring his salary more in line with other elite QBs.”

However, Rapoport also suggests that Brady wants the Patriots to upgrade their weapons. In other words, he wants better receivers.

“That would help, but it may not be all. If Brady is going to return, he wants to see the team spend on some weapons — which they attempted to do last offseason by signing Antonio Brown, only to have it fail. It would be unlike Bill Belichick to “go for it” but that may close the deal.”

Fellow NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi stated that Brady is not demanding $30 million a year. The veteran quarterback feels New England acquiring better talent at the receiver positions are more important than his salary.

Just talked to someone I trust. He doesn't believe that Brady is demanding 30 million or more a year. The weapons add is a priority however #Patriots https://t.co/MHhDbFQpEr — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 2, 2020

As cited by Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are expected to be in contention for Brady’s services if he decides to bolt the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders are also expected to be in play.

Patriots May Have To Find A Deep Threat

The bottom line is, Brady wants the Patriots to surround him with better talent on the offensive side of the ball. Their second-leading receiver last season was James White and the experiments with Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon and Mohamed Sanu have failed so far.

Outside of dominant slot possession receivers such as Julian Edelman and Wes Welker, the Patriots haven’t had a true dominant vertical threat since Randy Moss played for them over a decade ago.

If the Pats want Brady to stick around, they may have to find a receiver that’s more like Moss rather than Edelman and Welker.