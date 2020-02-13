Behind the Scene Moments From UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes [WATCH]

UFC 247 had it all, stellar performances and controversial decisions. In the main event, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones retained his title by defeating the challenger, Dominick Reyes, by decision. In the co-main event, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Katlyn Chookagian, defeating her by TKO in the third round and defending her belt.

Typically after a large UFC event, the promotion releases a video called “The Thrill and the Agony.” These videos feature moments during and after fights in the event, including never before seen moments.

Here is the official “UFC 247: The Thrill and the Agony” video.

UFC 247: The Thrill and the Agony – Sneak PeekGo behind the scenes at UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes to get a firsthand look at the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. Watch the full episode exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. Full episode: https://bit.ly/2SpPXqz Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/ To order UFC Pay-Per-Views, visit http://welcome.ufcfightpass.com/#PPV Connect with UFC online and on Social: Website: http://www.ufc.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufc Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufc Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufc Snapchat: UFC Periscope: http://Periscope.tv/ufc Connect with UFC FIGHT PASS on Social: Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufcfightpass Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufcfightpass Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufcfightpass 2020-02-13T18:03:40.000Z

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Both Champions Retained Their Belts at UFC 247

Jones got his hand raised in the main event, but the decision was controversial as many analysts and fans scored the fight for Reyes. The other champion, Shevchenko, left zero doubt in the minds of the MMA community as she put on a clinic against Katlyn Chookagian. In the first bout of the main card, Houston’s own Derrick Lewis defeated Ilir Latifi in a razor-close decision.

Main Card Results

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout – Jon Jones defeats Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout – Valentina Shevchenko defeats Katlyn Chookagian via Third-Round TKO

Heavyweight Bout – Justin Tafa defeats Juan Adams via First-Round TKO

Featherweight Bout – Mirsad Bektic defeats Dan Ige via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Bout – Derrick Lewis defeats Ilir Latifi via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card Results

Middleweight Bout – Trevin Giles defeats James Krause via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Lauren Murphy defeats Andrea Lee via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight Bout – Khaos Williams defeats Alex Morono via First-Round KO

Bantamweight Bout – Mario Bautista defeats Miles Johns via Second-Round TKO

Early Preliminary Card Results

Bantamweight Bout – Journey Newson defeats Domingo Pilarte via First Round TKO

Bantamweight Bout – Andre Ewell defeats Jonathan Martinez via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout – Youssef Zalal defeats Austin Lingo via Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

READ NEXT: 3 Potential Fights For Jon Jones After His UFC 247 Victory