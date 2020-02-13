Behind the Scene Moments From UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes [WATCH]

UFC 247 had it all, stellar performances and controversial decisions. In the main event, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones retained his title by defeating the challenger, Dominick Reyes, by decision. In the co-main event, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Katlyn Chookagian, defeating her by TKO in the third round and defending her belt.
Typically after a large UFC event, the promotion releases a video called “The Thrill and the Agony.” These videos feature moments during and after fights in the event, including never before seen moments.
Here is the official “UFC 247: The Thrill and the Agony” video.
Both Champions Retained Their Belts at UFC 247
Jones got his hand raised in the main event, but the decision was controversial as many analysts and fans scored the fight for Reyes. The other champion, Shevchenko, left zero doubt in the minds of the MMA community as she put on a clinic against Katlyn Chookagian. In the first bout of the main card, Houston’s own Derrick Lewis defeated Ilir Latifi in a razor-close decision.
Main Card Results
Light Heavyweight Championship Bout – Jon Jones defeats Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout – Valentina Shevchenko defeats Katlyn Chookagian via Third-Round TKO
Heavyweight Bout – Justin Tafa defeats Juan Adams via First-Round TKO
Featherweight Bout – Mirsad Bektic defeats Dan Ige via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Heavyweight Bout – Derrick Lewis defeats Ilir Latifi via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card Results
Middleweight Bout – Trevin Giles defeats James Krause via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Women’s Flyweight Bout – Lauren Murphy defeats Andrea Lee via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Welterweight Bout – Khaos Williams defeats Alex Morono via First-Round KO
Bantamweight Bout – Mario Bautista defeats Miles Johns via Second-Round TKO
Early Preliminary Card Results
Bantamweight Bout – Journey Newson defeats Domingo Pilarte via First Round TKO
Bantamweight Bout – Andre Ewell defeats Jonathan Martinez via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Featherweight Bout – Youssef Zalal defeats Austin Lingo via Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
