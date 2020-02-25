UFC Flyweight Queen Valentina Shevchenko Returns to Action at UFC 251

The UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is returning to action in June. The UFC has confirmed that the champ will be taking on the #3 ranked flyweight contender Joanne “JoJo” Calderwood at UFC 251. The event will take place on June 6 in Perth, Australia. It is unclear if the fight will be the main event of the night or the co-main event.

Here is the official announcement via the UFC’s Twitter page:

Scottish fighter Calderwood has won three out of her last four bouts and she holds a 14-4 record. JoJo has five wins by KO or TKO and one win by submission. This will be the fan favorite’s first title fight.

There are rumors that the newly crowned UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be competing on the card as well. He will most likely be fighting ex-champ Max Holloway in a rematch. The two fought in December at UFC 245, and Volkanovski took Holloway’s title by unanimous decision.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shevchenko Defeated the Number One Contender in Devastating Fashion in Her Last Fight

Bullet fought earlier this month at UFC 247, and she dominated on route to a third-round victory. She took on Katlyn Chookagian, and the champion put on a spectacular performance. By defeating Chookagian, she defended her flyweight strap for the third consecutive time.

Shevchenko is undefeated at flyweight, and she is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Her only two losses in the UFC have come at the hands of the consensus greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes. Those losses were at bantamweight.

Bullet currently boasts a professional MMA record of 19-3, with six of those wins coming via KO or TKO and seven by submission.

Bullet Received a Six-Month Medical Suspension After UFC 247

After her fight at UFC 247, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) issued Bullet a six-month medical suspension. The governing body did not reveal why she received a suspension until August 7, and now it appears to be irrelevant.

Sometimes if a fighter receives a medical suspension, they can have it reduced or eliminated by a specialty doctor. This may have happened in this case, or another reason could be at play. Shevchenko did not comment on the medical suspension, nor did the UFC.

Regardless, the promotion has booked Bullet for her fight against JoJo at UFC 251 on June 6.