WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Matches & Predictions

The Road to WrestleMania has one extra pitstop this year and it’s actually overseas – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And we all know what that means – WWE is heading back to the Middle East for the latest installment of Super ShowDown. This time, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live will compete within the grand King Fahd International Stadium in front of a raucous crowd. And judging by past WWE events from Saudi Arabia, Super ShowDown 2020 will give us at least one dream match between two Hall of Fame legends. Alongside that matchup will be a host of big-time bouts that may even rival the ones we’re set to see at WrestleMania 36 a few months later. Major match outcomes may take place here and produce some out-of-nowhere speedbumps on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

Before we take to the skies for Saudi Arabia, let’s take a look at all the matches that are set to go down at Super ShowDown 2020.

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Ever since The Miz reverted back to his Hollywood heel persona, he’s gotten himself a few worthwhile victories. And the best part about it is the fact that he earned those wins alongside his returning partner, John Morrison. The parkour extraordinaire is back in WWE and helping his “Dirt Sheet” compadre raise his stock amongst the tag team ranks over on SmackDown. After getting the win during a hotly contested Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match, Morrison and Miz finally earned themselves a tag team title shot. Which is fitting since it’s against the very same men they’ve been feuding with since getting back together – Big E and Kofi Kingston, better known as The New Day.

This match has all the workings of being good or possibly even great. Morrison and Kofi have the ability to produce all the daredevil, high-flying action fans have become accustomed to. Plus Big E’s an underrated big man who works well with men of equal or lesser stature in the weight department. And The Miz is no slouch himself, but he tends to work better within the confines of a multi-man matchup. With all those factors in mind, this tag team title match has a lot going for it. The New Day have been tag team champions a record-setting number of times. And whenever they drop the titles, their credibility with the fans is never hurt in the process. I think they’ll be taking the loss here in order to further rebuild The Miz and give Morrison a “Welcome Back to WWE!” award. Once Morrison and Miz get the big win here, I don’t see them dropping those titles for a very long time.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: At the 2020 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre blew people’s minds when he used a Claymore Kick to send WWE Champion Brock Lesnar flying over the top rope. What fans tend to forget about that shocking moment is what led to Brock’s weakened state in the first place – a low blow from Ricochet of all people. Two weeks later, Ricochet came out on the winning end of a Triple Threat Match and earned himself a WWE Championship title shot at this international event. So it looks like Brock may finally get his revenge on the man that caused him to literally get booted out of the 2020 Royal Rumble.

This first-time meeting between Brock and Ricochet won’t fall along the lines of “The Beast’s” weaker performances. For some reason, Brock puts his working boots on extra tight and delivers a more entertaining effort against men much smaller than him. His recent bouts against AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Bálor produced nail-biting near falls and plenty of satisfying action throughout. I think that’ll be the case here, especially since Ricochet’s high-flying moveset meshes well with the powerhouse game Brock relies on. We should know the Brock vs. smaller opponent formula by now – Brock controls the first half, his foe catches him off guard then gets the upper hand during the second half, then Brock shakes off the cobwebs and puts his opponent in the dirt. But that approach has delivered in spades for Brock thus far, which is why I haven’t tired of it yet. Ricochet’s definitely losing here, but he’ll look so good while doing it.