Za’Darius Smith Pressuring Aaron Rodgers to Pop The Question

Aaron Rodgers won’t get another shot at a Super Bowl ring until at least next year, but one of his Green Bay Packers teammates is pushing for him to get a different type of ring.

The engagement kind.

According to TMZ Sports, Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith applied some pressure to his star quarterback to marry his current girlfriend and former racing driver Danica Patrick and gave his pitch to Rodgers through a crowd of reporters during the Super Bowl festivities.

“Look, 12, I know I’m on TMZ,” Smith said, via TMZ. “I’m in Miami, but man, most definitely, you should marry that lady. Marry her.”

Smith explained how he feels “women bring the best out of men” and talked about how meeting his girlfriend during his time in Baltimore helped him become the player he is today. He just finished up his first season with the Packers as the NFL leader in quarterback pressures with a team-high 13.5 sacks while playing in 84.6 percent of snaps.

“It was all because of her, because I stayed focused,” Smith said of his entire NFL career, which included four seasons with the Ravens. “She kept me locked on.”

Rodgers and Patrick have been dating since at least early 2018 and recently closed on a $28 million mansion together in Malibu, signaling the sports power couple may have a long-term future together. During the Packers’ most recent season, Patrick was constantly supportive of Rodgers and his teammates as they won 14 games and marched as far as the NFC Championship game.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Smith Believes Rodgers Will Play Another 10 Years

Smith doesn’t just have thoughts on Rodgers’ future in his personal life. The star pass rusher is also convinced Rodgers will be in the NFL for many years to come.

“I think Aaron Rodgers has another 10 years left up under his belt,” Smith told TMZ. “I talk to him, I lift weights with him. He’s still legit.”

Rodgers has previously said he wants to play into his 40s, but Smith’s estimation would take him more than halfway to 50 with the Packers quarterback due to turn 37 next December.

Rodgers was one of the best in 2019 at taking care of the ball with a league-low four interceptions, but some of his performances left more to be desired, including Week 17’s win over the Detroit Lions where he reportedly overthrew 16 passes with a few that could have been touchdowns. In defense of the two-time MVP, he also struggled to find consistent weapons aside from Davante Adams in the passing game with a lackluster group of receivers.

If the Packers find Rodgers some more weapons this offseason and address some of their bigger needs, they could find themselves right back in a position to contend the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know his age, but I know he’s an OG in the game and he’s legendary,” Smith said, before reiterating “10 more years.”

READ NEXT: Packers Trading for Odell Beckham Jr. Among Top NFL 2020 Predictions