Amanda Nunes Returns for UFC 250: Opponent Revealed

The UFC women’s featherweight title will be defended in the summer. It has been reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, and confirmed by Dana White, that Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes will be returning to action at UFC 250 to defend her featherweight belt.

Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months. pic.twitter.com/3Tz4MfPjch — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

UFC president Dana White has informed Okamoto that The Lioness will defend her featherweight title against Felicia “Feenom” Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9. The fight card takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’s unclear if Nunes vs. Spencer will be the headlining event.

Feenom is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn dos Santos at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 169. Two female featherweight clashes took place on the card, with Megan Anderson earning a first-round finish as well. The two fights were viewed as a potential tournament to see who would fight Nunes for the belt.

This Is Amanda Nunes’ First Featherweight Title Defense

The Lioness won the women’s featherweight belt when she dethroned the former queen, Cris Cyborg, with a showstopping KO victory. The two met in in December 2018 at UFC 232 in what was a champion vs. champion superfight.

The fight was a fan-pleasing stand-up war and it only lasted 51 seconds into the first round. Nunes caught Cyborg with a huge overhand right, and The Lioness continued to land big shots until Cyborg fell face-down unconscious.

This win would mark Nunes’ last time fighting at featherweight. Since then, she dropped back down to bantamweight to defend her title against Holly Holm and Germane de Randamie.

Felicia Spencer Has Only One Loss on Her Record

Feenom will be entering the Octagon at UFC 250 with a professional MMA record of 8-1. Her single loss came by unanimous decision when she fought Cris Cyborg at UFC 240. Spencer showed a lot of heart and a certain level of grit, but it wasn’t enough to get her hand raised.

Prior to that loss, she went 7-0 including a victory over Megan Anderson by a first-round rear-naked choke.

Spencer bounced back after her loss to Cyborg by defeating Zarah Fairn Dos Santos via first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 169.

The UFC seemingly had to make a choice between Feenom and Anderson for who would challenge The Lioness at UFC 250. Spencer likely got the nod because she defeated Anderson in May of 2019.

Even though the UFC doesn’t have official women’s featherweight rankings, Spencer is looked at by many analysts as the #1 contender in the division.

