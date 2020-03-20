Antonio Brown Has Message for Tom Brady After Buccaneers Signing

After Tom Brady officially announced his signing with the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown was one of the first people to react on Instagram. Brown’s message to Brady was brief amidst rumors that both parties would like a reunion in Tampa Bay.

“Congrats champ 🤗,” Brown told Brady on Instagram.

The former Pro Bowl receiver also made a post on his own Instagram page featuring a photo of himself with Brady.

“Congrats to the legend @tombrady !!!!!!” Brown noted on Instagram.

The Bucs Are Reportedly Not in Favor of Signing AB

It does not appear that the Bucs are close to signing Brown despite rumors continuing to swirl that the receiver wants to follow Brady. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that there is a sense that Brady wants to bring Brown with him, but Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians was not pleased with the receiver during their time together with the Steelers.

“No, there’s definitely some sense that Tom Brady would want to bring Antonio Brown with him,” Rapoport explained, per NFL.com. “This from some of the other teams that were potentially in the mix. What really wasn’t a secret Brady and AB have remained close. My understanding is this is not something that Bruce Arians is in favor of. He’s had Antonio Brown before. He had him a couple of years in Pittsburgh. Does not sound like it went well. This does not seem to be like the direction that the Bucs would be going.”

The NFL Has Not Announced If Brown Will Be Suspended

The NFL has an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault allegations involving Brown. The league has not announced whether Brown will be suspended, but there has been no rush to provide an answer since the receiver is not on an NFL roster.

If Brown is signed by a team, we can expect the NFL to provide a ruling on Brown’s potential suspension soon. At this point, it would be surprising if Brown played a full season if he is signed by a team given the looming investigation.