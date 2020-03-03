Tom Brady & Antonio Brown Could Be a Package Deal in NFL Free Agency

Tom Brady’s free agency continues to be a major topic of the NFL offseason, but things are getting even more interesting with the quarterback once again being linked to Antonio Brown. Brady has remained in contact with Brown and wants to play with the receiver at his next destination, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. The report noted that Brady and Brown have remained in “consistent contact.”

“Two people close to Antonio Brown — yes, that Antonio Brown — told us Brady keeps in consistent contact with Brown and has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes next,” Graziano and Fowler detailed.

This part is not surprising given Brown has publicly expressed interest in playing again with Brady. What is more noteworthy is that the feeling may be mutual as Brady could be looking to bring Brown with him to his next destination if he leaves New England.

According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop. Anything concerning Brown should be taken with not a grain but a bucket of salt at this point, but it does seem as if Brady and Brown formed at least some level of connection in their incredibly brief time together in New England.

It is important to keep in mind that the NFL has not announced Brown’s discipline after their investigation. If Brown signs with an NFL team, he is subject to serving a possible suspension based on the findings of the NFL investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

The Titans, Chargers & Buccaneers Are Among the Top Possible Landing Spots for Brady

ESPN also reported that the Chargers, Titans and Buccaneers are the top possible landing spots for Brady if he is not able to reach a deal with the Patriots. The Buccaneers have also been linked to free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that both the Chargers and Raiders are “gearing up” to pursue Brady in free agency.

There are conflicting reports on whether Brady is still considering re-signing with the Patriots. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington noted he would be “stunned” if Brady was back in New England.

“I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England,” Darlington explained on ESPN’s Get Up.

A Potential Brady Exit Could Be the Quarterback’s Way of Experiencing a “New Challenge”

Darlington told NBC Sport’s Peter King that Brady’s potential exit is as much about experiencing a new team as it is his relationship with the Patriots.

“Everybody wants to make this about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and their relationship, and to some extent, that dynamic is part of it,” Darlington noted, per NBC Sports. “But I also think this is about exploring a new challenge—about reinvigorating himself. I also think it’s as much about the overall experience as it is about just trying to win another ring.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady is “in the Patriots plans” for next season. The bigger question is whether the veteran quarterback feels the same way.

“From our Combine coverage — Not sure this actually needs to be said, but here we are: Tom Brady is in the #Patriots plans for 2020. They’d like to know the CBA and cap landscape before moving forward,” Rapoport tweeted.